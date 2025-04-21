Member Login
Home » Investing » April Opportunity: Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

April Opportunity: Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

April has brought some exciting value investing opportunities you can grab with the $7,000 TFSA contribution room.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

April brought volatility and fear. It started with a sharp dip and fears of a recession. Then came a 90-day tariff pause. However, Canada is not a part of this pause and continues to face tariffs on its exports to the United States. These tariffs can have direct and indirect impacts on Canada and the United States. It is difficult to predict what lies ahead. Such uncertainty creates opportunities to buy value stocks.

How do you know which stock is a value buy? That is where fundamentals come in.

Where to invest your $7,000 TFSA contribution in April

The TSX Composite Index fell 11% between April 2 and 8 and is now recovering. It is difficult to say if the market has bottomed out or if more downside is coming. A good strategy is to identify the value stocks and keep buying them at every dip. Consider buying using the 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room of $7,000 to make your gains tax-free.

Index ETFs

Now is a good time to buy index and sector ETFs. History has shown that the market finds its way to thrive. Winners lead, and the losers exit the index.

The Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:HXT) replicates the TSX 60 Index, allowing you to invest in Canada’s strong sectors of finance, energy, industrial services, information technology, and materials. Its low management expense ratio of 0.08% makes it more compelling. Now is the right time to buy this ETF as the value of its holdings has declined. It could give a 20–22% return as the market recovers from a downturn. It gave an annual return of 28% in the 2021 market recovery and 21% in the 2024 market recovery.

Technology ETF

You could consider investing in technology stocks, as technology will continue to evolve and change our lives. The secular trend of artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and virtual reality is here to stay. The downturn is the perfect time to buy tech stocks. To give you an example of technology and crisis, the 2008 Financial Crisis pulled down the entire market.

Stocks of Amazon and Apple took a hit. However, they revived with the economy and surged by leaps and bounds, making their loyal investors millionaires. Nvidia could be a stock you would be proud to buy on this dip.

You can diversify with the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:XQQ). It holds the leading stocks in AI, autonomous vehicles, 5G, semiconductors, and the entire tech supply chain. The Nasdaq index has surged 1,400% in 16 years since the 2009 dip.

Buying the April dip is essential as it helps you catch up on the last one-year rally. Moreover, the recovery is steeper because a crisis removes weak-performing stocks. Only fundamentally strong companies survive. They enter a market wherein they have a new customer base of fallen competitors to tap.

You could consider investing $2,000 in each of the two ETFs.

Opportunistic stocks to buy in April

You can consider investing in opportunistic stocks like Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B). The business jet maker is exempted from tariffs under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. In the last four years, the company strengthened its balance sheet, with no debt maturities till 2026. Moreover, it is bringing into service its next-generation Global 8000 aircraft.

The possibility of a tariff-led global slowdown could delay some orders. However, its long-term growth trends of selling business jets, servicing and maintaining the jets in operation, modifying the jets for defence use, and refurbishing and selling pre-owned jets remain intact.

Remember, an economic crisis will affect corporate earnings. However, the company’s ability to withstand the crisis and make the most of the recovery drives value. Bombardier stock might continue to fall throughout the year or further, if a recession materializes. You can keep accumulating this stock at every dip because when it jumps, the recovery will be worth the wait.

China’s ban on Boeing’s jets in retaliation for the tariff war could present an opportunity for other business jet makers like Bombardier. It remains to be seen how a supply chain shift, if any, bodes for Bombardier.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many real estate stocks aren't exactly safe, but this dividend stock certainly has a secure outlook.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock That Thrives During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock isn't your typical investment, but that could be a major benefit for investors.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA for AI Exposure

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock might not be the first you think of, but honestly, it should be.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Is Hydro One Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield During Global Energy Uncertainty?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One stock may be in the energy sector, but there are some key differences making it a stable buy.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Billionaires Are Selling Alphabet Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Built for Canadian Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock is proving to be a stable option amidst all this market volatility, even better than Alphabet stock.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $500 in 2 Growth Stocks for Beginners Starting Small

| Robin Brown

Beginning to invest has never been easier. Here are two growth stocks to buy with $500 for a long-term portfolio.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of TRP Stock to Own for $5,000 in Dividends, Even if Energy Prices Swing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want major income, even if energy prices fluctuate, this could be a strong investment.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Grows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to avoid volatility and still make gains in your TFSA, here's a low-volatility way to do it.

Read more »