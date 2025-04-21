Member Login
Home » Investing » TD Bank Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Right Now?

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Right Now?

TD stock is up 10% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is up about 10% in 2025. Investors are wondering if TD stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividends and long-term total returns.

TD Bank share price

TD trades near $84 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as low as $73 late last year but remains way off the $108 it reached in early 2022 before the bank’s share price went into a nearly three-year downturn.

Soaring interest rates and troubles with U.S. regulators provided a double hit to TD in the past few years.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates in 2022 and 2023 to slow down an overheated economy and get inflation under control. Rising interest rates are usually positive for financial institutions as they can enable the banks to generate better net interest margins. The speed and extent of the rate hikes, however, caused trouble for households and businesses with too much debt. This forced TD and its peers to raise provisions for credit losses.

The central banks signalled in late 2023 that they were done raising interest rates. Rate cuts started in the second half of 2024. Bank stocks broadly rallied in 2024, but TD didn’t join the fun.

Why?

Regulators in the United States fined TD more than US$3 billion and placed an asset cap on the American business as penalties for not having good systems in place to prevent money laundering. The asset cap is a big hit to TD’s growth plan, which has focused heavily on the U.S. market over the past two decades.

Opportunity

Gains in the share price in 2025 are likely due to a leadership change at TD. A new chief executive officer took over earlier this year and is already making big moves. TD sold its remaining interest in Charles Schwab for more than US$13 billion. The company is using $8 billion to buy back stock and will allocate the remaining funds to drive organic growth and fund other projects.

TD’s Canadian business is very profitable. The strong capital position will enable TD to compete aggressively this year and in 2026 for roughly two million Canadian mortgage holders who have to renew fixed-rate mortgages that were taken out in 2020 and 2021. Having financial flexibility is important to win attractive customers who could sign up for a wide variety of products beyond the home loan.

Risks

An extended trade war could push the American and Canadian economies into a deep recession. If unemployment spikes while interest rates are still elevated, there could be a new wave of loan defaults. This would put added pressure on TD and its peers and could send bank stocks into a new downturn.

Time to buy TD?

Near-term volatility is expected, but contrarian investors might want to start nibbling. Buying TD on large pullbacks has historically proven to be a savvy move for patient investors, and you get paid a decent 5% dividend yield right now to ride out the turbulence and wait for the rebound.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

A Forever Dividend Pick: 29.4% Upside in This Canadian Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian Big Bank is a top pick for investors looking for pension-like passive income.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock Below $90: A TFSA Core Holding for Dividend Growth and Appreciation

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why TD Bank stock is rebounding in 2025 and how the dividend growth stock may rock your TFSA.

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Laurentian Bank to Own for $2,000 in Dividends and Hedge Market Swings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Laurentian Bank is certainly a top dividend stock, but it has even more to offer.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Here’s Exactly How Many Shares of BNS Stock You Need to Get $5,000 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

BNS stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of more than 6%. But is the TSX bank stock a good…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Bank Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Bank of America Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

American bank stocks may not be doing so well in the near future, but this other one could be a…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s How Many Shares of Scotiabank You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a strong investment, but it could take a large investment to create this much income.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Stock Under $90 Might Deserve a Spot in Your Growth-Focused TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank stock is showing surprising strength in 2025. Here’s why it might be a smart addition to your TFSA…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Bank Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,000 During the Current Market Pullback

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality ETFs and stocks amid a volatile macro backdrop should allow you to generate outsized gains in the…

Read more »