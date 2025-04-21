Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Scotiabank Be in 7 Years?

Where Will Scotiabank Be in 7 Years?

A deep dive into Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock’s long-term potential.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), affectionately known as Scotiabank, has long been a staple in Canadian portfolios for its robust dividend and international flair. But with its stock lagging peers year-to-date (-12.3% total return) and a bold new strategy unfolding, investors are asking: Is Scotiabank’s high-yield dividend worth the risk — and where will this bank be in seven to ten years? Let’s unpack the opportunities, challenges, and critical questions shaping Scotiabank stock’s future.

The strategic pivot: From Latin America to North America

In December 2023, Scotiabank unveiled a sweeping strategic overhaul aimed at reshaping its geographic footprint. The bank has just sold its operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama — taking a $1.4 billion impairment loss during the first quarter (Q1 2025) — to exit volatile Central American markets. In 2024, it disposed of a Peru subsidiary to Banco Santander and made a two-stage investment into U.S.-based KeyCorp, acquiring a 10% stake in the Cleveland-headquartered regional bank.

Scotiabank’s retreat from identified emerging markets marks a seismic shift. For years, Latin America offered higher growth but came with political instability, currency risks, and regulatory headaches. By reallocating capital to North America (Canada, the U.S., and Mexico), Scotiabank is trading growth potential for stability.

KeyCorp’s commercial banking and wealth management prowess gives Scotiabank a foothold in the world’s largest financial market while diversifying beyond Canada’s potentially saturated banking sector. However, the U.S. market is fiercely competitive, dominated by giants like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. Scotiabank’s minority stake limits immediate control but offers optionality for future expansion.

Scotiabank stock valuation vs. peers: Cheap for a reason?

Scotiabank’s valuation metrics tell a story of undervaluation — but also skepticism. Compared to Canada’s Big Five banks, BNS stock trades at a forward P/E of 8.3, well below Royal Bank of Canada stock’s 11.2 and TD Bank’s 9.8. Its price-to-book ratio of 1.1 is the lowest among peers, suggesting the market values it barely above its asset base — a rarity for a major Canadian chartered bank.

The standout feature on Scotiabank stock is its 6.5% dividend yield, the highest in the group, which appeals to income seekers. However, this discount reflects investor concerns about execution risks in its new strategy and past underperformance. If Scotiabank delivers on its North American ambitions, today’s valuation could look like a bargain in hindsight.

Will the four-pillar strategy work?

Scotiabank’s CEO Scott Thomson’s strategic plan hinges on four priorities: growing in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico; simplifying operations to improve client access; deepening client relationships through advice-driven banking; and investing in workplace culture. Since Q1 2024, Scotiabank has closed unprofitable Latin American branches and redirected resources to North America.

While tangible results remain sparse, divestitures are costly. They have been accompanied by impairment charges that eat into the bank’s capitalization. Should a global recession happen within the next seven years, Scotiabank may be forced to delay asset sales.

The U.S. expansion is still in its infancy, and success depends on integrating KeyCorp’s operations without overextending capital. Over the next seven years, the bank must also prove it can compete in mature markets like the U.S., where growth may be slower but steadier than in emerging economies.

Scotiabank stock’s 7-year outlook

The bull case for Scotiabank rests on stability. Exiting emerging markets could reduce earnings volatility, while its 6.5% dividend yield —backed by a manageable payout ratio — offers a cushion if profitability holds. If U.S. growth materializes, BNS stock’s valuation multiple could climb toward peers’ 9–11 P/E range, driving share prices higher.

The bear case warns of pitfalls. North America’s mature markets lack the growth potential of Latin America, and U.S. banking is a tough arena for newcomers. Missteps in integrating KeyCorp or navigating regulatory hurdles in Mexico could erode margins. Investors also face uncertainty around whether Scotiabank’s cultural shift — streamlining operations and investing in talent — will translate into tangible efficiency gains.

Investor takeaway

Scotiabank stock’s seven-year trajectory hinges on U.S. success, dividend durability, and operational efficiency. The 6.5% yield is compelling for income investors, especially in a low-rate environment. However, slower growth in North America and divestitures could pressure earnings, making it critical to monitor payout ratios. For growth-focused investors, the stock’s upside depends on execution. If Scotiabank proves it can carve out a niche in the U.S., shares could potentially rise 30–50% as valuation multiples normalize.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

woman analyze data
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Right Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is up 10% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

A Forever Dividend Pick: 29.4% Upside in This Canadian Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian Big Bank is a top pick for investors looking for pension-like passive income.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock Below $90: A TFSA Core Holding for Dividend Growth and Appreciation

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why TD Bank stock is rebounding in 2025 and how the dividend growth stock may rock your TFSA.

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Laurentian Bank to Own for $2,000 in Dividends and Hedge Market Swings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Laurentian Bank is certainly a top dividend stock, but it has even more to offer.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Here’s Exactly How Many Shares of BNS Stock You Need to Get $5,000 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

BNS stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of more than 6%. But is the TSX bank stock a good…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Bank Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Bank of America Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

American bank stocks may not be doing so well in the near future, but this other one could be a…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s How Many Shares of Scotiabank You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a strong investment, but it could take a large investment to create this much income.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Stock Under $90 Might Deserve a Spot in Your Growth-Focused TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank stock is showing surprising strength in 2025. Here’s why it might be a smart addition to your TFSA…

Read more »