The “Buy Local” Boom: Canadian Stocks Benefiting From Shifting Consumer Sentiment

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) and two other Canadian domestic stocks may ride a tariffs-induced consumer sentiment to revenue and earnings growth.

Something remarkable happened in early 2025 as trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. escalated: Canadians collectively opened their wallets—and their hearts—to homegrown brands. The proof? A little-known website, madeinca.ca, saw its monthly traffic explode from 75,600 visits in December 2024 to a staggering 905,300 by February 2025. Though traffic dipped to under 400,000 in March, the platform’s rapid growth underscores a seismic shift in consumer priorities: Buy Canadian, no matter what.

This surge in patriotism isn’t just symbolic—it’s creating tangible opportunities for publicly traded TSX stocks. Let’s explore three Canadian domestic stocks poised to thrive in this new era of economic self-reliance.

1. Maple Leaf Foods stock: Betting on brand loyalty

When Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) launched its “Look For The Leaf” campaign in early 2025, it wasn’t just marketing—it was a rallying cry. The Canadian food stock, known for its packaged meats and plant-based products, doubled down on its Canadian identity just as consumers began scrutinizing labels. The strategy could be paying off.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Smales captured the optimism during the fourth-quarter earnings call in February: “We’ve seen a lot of activity among customers… focused on buying Canadian products and seeking security in high-quality Canadian supply.” Despite tariffs threatening 7.5% of its U.S. exports, Maple Leaf’s domestic outlook remains bright. The company forecasts mid-single-digit sales growth and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) exceeding $634 million in 2025, signalling confidence in its ability to capitalize on the “Buy Local” wave.

Maple Leaf Foods stock has rallied by 21% year to date.

2. Andrew Peller Ltd.: Uncorking a multi-year recovery opportunity

Nothing says “Canadian pride,” like swapping out California Cabernet for a bottle from Ontario’s wine country. Andrew Peller (TSX:ADW.A), a heavyweight in Canadian wine and spirits (think Peller Estates and Wayne Gretzky Estates), emerged as a clear beneficiary when provinces like Quebec and Alberta pulled American alcohol from shelves.

With U.S. imports like wine and spirits facing steep tariffs—and patriotic shoppers actively seeking alternatives—Andrew Peller’s portfolio of Canadian-made beverages became a go-to.

The company’s established distribution networks and reputation for quality position it to capture domestic market share. For Canadian stock investors, this isn’t just a short-term gains play; it’s a bet on a brand that’s become synonymous with national pride.

With a year-to-date gain of 10%, it remains to be seen if Andrew Peller stock could arrest its multi-year decline in 2025 and set on a recovery path. Perhaps it has.

3. Lassonde Industries stock: Squeezing out foreign competition

Orange juice might seem like an unlikely battleground in a trade war, but Lassonde Industries (TSX:LAS.A) stock turned tariffs into an advantage. When U.S.-made orange juice faced retaliatory duties, the Quebec-based company’s Oasis brand—a household name in Canada—saw demand spike.

Lassonde didn’t just rely on tariffs; it leaned into its roots. A 2025 marketing campaign highlighting its Canadian heritage resonates with shoppers already primed to support local businesses. With 84% of Canadians checking product origins (per KPMG research data) and three-quarters willing to pay more for domestic goods, Lassonde’s focus on transparency and quality positions it for sustained revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth.

Lassonde Industries generates a majority of its revenue from the United States, and its production facilities are concentrated there, too. In the U.S., the company produces 60% of its products inland and imports the remainder. Of its major input imports, the main source country is Turkey, which hasn’t been hit much by U.S. tariffs.

Lassonde Industries stock could continue to thrive in a tariff world. Shares have produced a 14% year-to-date gain.

Investor takeaway

While Canada’s “Buy Local” movement has momentum, challenges like price sensitivity and labelling confusion persist. However, local companies like Maple Leaf, Andrew Peller, and Lassonde aren’t just surviving—they’re adapting. From targeted campaigns to strategic supply chain adjustments, these domestic stocks may prove that patriotism and profitability can go hand in hand.

The lesson is clear for Canadian stock investors: These local stocks aren’t just potentially safe bets—they are a stake in the future of Canadian resilience at a time when “Made in Canada” matters more than ever.