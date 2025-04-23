3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks Under $20

You don’t need substantial capital to begin investing in these high-quality TSX stock with substantial long-term growth potential.

The recent pullback in stocks, even with fundamentally strong businesses, due to macro uncertainty presents a solid buying opportunity for long-term investors. Moreover, you don’t need substantial capital to begin investing in these high-quality TSX stocks. Starting with as little as $20, you can create a portfolio of promising stocks poised for significant long-term growth.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore three no-brainer TSX stocks priced under $20 with significant long-term growth prospects.

Under-$20 stock #1

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is a compelling long-term stock trading under $20. This waste management and energy infrastructure company focuses on long-term growth by increasing its recurring revenue streams and locking in steady cash flows through long-term contracts.

Moreover, its extensive infrastructure network allows the company to manage higher volumes without significant new investments. That operational leverage means higher same-store sales and improved margins, all while keeping capital spending in check.

Much of its income is generated from recurring, production-related waste streams—providing reliable cash flow even during periods of economic volatility. This means that factors like tariffs, trade disruptions, or broader economic slowdowns have a limited impact on its bottom line. The company benefits from a stable customer base and operates with a business model designed to weather uncertainty while continuing to deliver strong performance.

With low debt and healthy cash flow, SECURE can pursue growth through acquisitions—such as its recent metals deals—and organic expansion while focusing on shareholder returns. As demand across the industrial waste, metals, and energy sectors continues to climb, the company is well-positioned to deliver strong margins and predictable earnings, which will drive its share price.

Under-$20 stock #2

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is another top stock to buy under $20. This digital healthcare company has been expanding rapidly, reflected by the growing demand for its omnichannel patient care services. Moreover, its strategic acquisitions have helped it scale its operations and broaden its reach.

Despite challenges, WELL Health has continued to show impressive growth. The company recorded 5.7 million patient visits in 2024, up 32% year over year. This reflects the growing adoption of its platform and services.

WELL Health is poised to deliver strong growth, driven by strength in its existing business and through acquisitions. Its recent acquisition of a 39% economic interest in HEALWELL AI expands its technological capabilities and opens up new international markets.

Moreover, the company is strengthening its core Canadian operations, particularly in its patient services and technology segments. These areas are expected to deliver solid growth. Also, it’s optimizing its processes to improve profitability and strengthen its balance sheet. Efforts to boost cash flow, reduce debt, and limit share dilution augur well for future growth and position it well to enhance shareholder value. The stock has marked a significant correction, making it too cheap to ignore near the current levels.

Under-$20 stock #3

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a solid long-term bet under $20. The company specializes in advanced chemical solutions for the energy sector. Its capital-efficient and asset-light model enables it to generate steady cash flow across commodity cycles, adding stability to its operations.

CES has built a strong foothold in major U.S. oil basins, and its emphasis on production chemicals ensures it remains a key player in the energy value chain. As the drilling technologies become increasingly complex, the demand for CES’s high-performance chemical solutions will likely increase. These specialized products help operators boost efficiency, driving demand for its offerings.

Despite broader economic uncertainties like tariffs, CES will likely benefit from a revenue mix that’s heavily U.S.-focused, along with a vertically integrated structure and a highly adaptable supply chain. These advantages provide a strong buffer against global supply disruptions and cost pressures. Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced chemical technologies and steady upstream activity across North America provide a solid base for long-term growth.