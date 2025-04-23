Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 23

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 23

Strong commodity prices could lift the TSX index at the open today as investors’ focus shifts to the first-quarter corporate earnings season.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Following a brief pause, Canadian equities resumed their climb on Tuesday, boosted by a recovery in crude oil prices and growing optimism around global economic resilience. The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged by 297 points, or 1.2%, to settle at 24,306 — its highest closing level in over two weeks.

Nearly all key sectors ended the session in the green, but the TSX rally was mainly driven by solid gains in healthcare, technology, and financial stocks.

Investors’ high expectations from the upcoming corporate earnings season added to the positive momentum as markets looked for signs that businesses are navigating trade headwinds effectively.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

NovaGold Resources (TSX:NG) popped by 39% to $6 per share after the company announced a transformative US$1 billion deal with Paulson Advisers to acquire Barrick Gold’s 50% stake in the Donlin Gold project. As part of the agreement, NovaGold will raise its ownership in Donlin from 50% to 60%, while Paulson will take a 40% stake and co-manage the project.

Investors cheered NovaGold’s move, viewing it as a strong strategic step that could unlock long-term value through updated feasibility studies, expanded drilling, and a renewed focus on converting Donlin’s vast resources into reserves. On a year-to-date basis, NG stock is now up 25%.

Shares of Bausch Health (TSX:BHC) jumped by over 10% to $7.18 apiece after the firm revealed that activist investor Carl Icahn holds a significant economic interest in the firm through cash-settled equity swaps.

According to a newly filed supplement to its proxy statement, Icahn now has exposure to approximately 34% of Bausch Health’s outstanding common shares. The news comes just days after Bausch Health adopted a shareholder rights plan to guard against hostile takeovers, underscoring heightened shareholder activity ahead of its May 13th annual meeting.

Brookfield Business Partners and Imperial Oil were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 5%.

In contrast, Aya Gold & Silver, G Mining Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Torex Gold dived by 5.4% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Scotiabank, and TD Bank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board largely remained positive in early trading on Wednesday, setting the stage for a potentially strong open for the resource-heavy TSX today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the monthly new home sales and weekly crude oil stockpile data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including Mullen Group, Rogers Communications, Cargojet, Choice Properties REIT, Waste Connections, Precision Drilling, Aecon Group, First Quantum Minerals, TFI International, and Whitecap Resources, will release their first-quarter earnings reports today, keeping these stocks firmly in focus.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Rogers Communications, TFI International, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The continued record rally in gold prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today as investors monitor developments…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 2.6% gain, the TSX Composite just posted its biggest weekly jump in 31 weeks.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Stock Market

Beyond Steel and Aluminum: Unveiling the Hidden Tariff Casualties in Canada

| Brian Paradza, CFA

While aluminum and steel tariffs grab headlines, Canadian investors overlook these real tariff victims: apparel, transport, and telecom stocks bleeding…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX is tracking toward another winning week, rising 2.2% week to date as markets head into the Good Friday…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on the economic outlook, TSX investors will closely watch BoC’s latest monetary…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Investors: It’s Time to Buy the Dip Now and Reap the Rewards Later 

| Puja Tayal

Buying the dip takes courage because you don’t want to buy into an uncertain future. But investors who buy the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Canada’s consumer inflation report for March, TSX investors will also continue to monitor developments on the global trade front…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Stock Market

Seize the Dip: 2 Investment Opportunities to Grab Now

| Puja Tayal

The tariff-induced market dip has created an opportunity to seize the opportunity to buy the dip in these investment trends.

Read more »