See how your 2026 TFSA contribution could grow to $280,000 or more using CNR, CLS, and TD for long‑term, tax‑free compounding.

How Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Could Eventually Reach $280,000 or More

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Achieving Long-Term Financial Goals: A balanced, well-diversified portfolio in a TFSA can potentially grow to substantial amounts, like $280,000, through disciplined contributions and compounding.

Maximize Your 2026 TFSA Contribution: Investing in strong compounders like Canadian National Railway, Celestica, and TD Bank can enhance the potential of your contribution.

Leverage the TFSA for Wealth Growth: The TFSA provides Canadians a powerful, long-term wealth-building tool by enabling tax-free compounding growth.

The TFSA is one of the best long-term tools for Canadians to build wealth. It doesn’t need perfect timing or complex strategies if the right investments are chosen that prioritize compounding. That presents an opportunity for investors looking to maximize their 2026 TFSA contribution.

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Why the 2026 TFSA contribution matters for long‑term wealth

The contribution limit may not seem like much on its own, but each year’s TFSA room adds to that difference over time. Specifically, it adds an opportunity to grow wealth tax‑free, while allowing compounding to start earlier.

Part of the reason for that is that all gains, dividends, and withdrawals from a TFSA are tax‑free. That means every dollar of growth stays in your account and continues compounding without friction. Over decades, this can turn a single year’s contribution into a substantial amount, such as $280,000.

To hit that limit, investors should invest in the best compounders on the market that can make the most of their 2026 TFSA contribution. To help reach that goal, here are three stocks to consider.

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Canadian National Railway supports steady compounding

The first stock to steer your 2026 TFSA contribution at is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). Canadian National has long been viewed as one of Canada’s most reliable dividend stocks. The company’s rail network represents some of the most essential, defensive infrastructure on the continent.

That rail network hauls over $250 billion worth of goods each year and supports consistent earnings through economic cycles. That consistency also helps Canadian National pay out its quarterly dividend, which it has done alongside annual increases for three decades.

For TFSA investors, a company like Canadian National offers stability and growth potential. Its business model is difficult to disrupt, and the steady cash flows it generates supports long‑term compounding.

Celestica adds high‑growth potential to your TFSA

Celestica (TSX:CLS) brings a different type of investment opportunity for your 2026 TFSA contribution. As a technology‑driven manufacturer with exposure to fast‑growing sectors, CLS has witnessed strong growth in recent years.

In fact, the stock has surged 20% year-to-date and an incredible 210% over the trailing 12-month period. Additionally, Celestica’s focus on advanced manufacturing, supply‑chain solutions, and high‑value components positions it well for further long‑term growth.

This shows how growth‑oriented tech stocks like Celestica can introduce more volatility but also offer the potential for outsized returns over longer timelines.

Inside a TFSA, where the gains are sheltered from taxes, capturing even a portion of that growth can increase the value of the 2026 TFSA Contribution. For investors comfortable with some of that risk, Celestica can complement more stable holdings.

TD Bank provides stability and dividends

Another intriguing option for investors looking to direct their 2026 TFSA Contribution toward is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD Bank offers another layer of balance for TFSA investors.

TD is the second largest of Canada’s big bank stocks, offering investors a mix of diversified cross-border banking and wealth management services. TD’s growing U.S. segment provides long-term growth appeal, while the domestic market generates a stable, recurring revenue stream.

Together, those segments continue TD’s long history of consistent profitability and dividend payments stretching back almost two centuries. The bank’s diversified operations and strong capital position help it navigate economic cycles while continuing to reward shareholders.

That consistency also allows TD to offer a quarterly dividend that, as of the time of writing, offers a 2.9% yield. The bank also has an established history of providing annual upticks to that dividend going back over a decade.

Within a TFSA where growth and dividends are sheltered from taxes, TD’s combination of stability, income, and long‑term resilience make it a strong anchor for your 2026 TFSA contribution.

How a balanced mix can help reach $280,000 over time

Reaching a figure like $280,000 is possible with steady contributions and allowing tax‑free compounding in a TFSA to work in your favour.

Over time, and with patience and discipline, the 2026 TFSA contribution will become part of a much larger, well-diversified portfolio.