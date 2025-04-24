Shopify Stock Below $130: A Potential TFSA Accelerator for Tax-Free Capital Gains

It can be tricky navigating the stock market when things feel a bit shaky. However, sometimes, when a strong company’s stock price takes a bit of a dip, it can be a chance for investors to grab a good deal, especially if you’re holding it inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). One Canadian company that fits this bill is Shopify (TSX:SHOP). If its stock price drops to a certain point, it could be a real opportunity for Canadian investors to see some significant tax-free gains down the road.

Why Shopify?

Shopify stock is a big deal in the world of e-commerce. It provides a platform that allows all sorts of businesses, big and small, to create and manage their own online stores. The system is reliable, and it’s always coming up with new ideas, which has made it a popular choice for businesses selling online all over the world.

In the last three months of 2024, Shopify stock reported some impressive numbers. Its revenue hit US$2.81 billion, which was a whopping 31% increase compared to the same period the year before. The total value of all the goods sold through the platform, which is called gross merchandise volume, or GMV, also jumped by 26% to US$94.46 billion. That’s a lot of online shopping happening!

Despite these strong results, Shopify’s stock price has seen some ups and downs. There have been some worries about profit margins, partly because it’s investing in new artificial intelligence (AI) features like “Shopify Magic.” This has led the company to predict that gross profit will grow at a low-twenties percentage rate in the current quarter. That’s still growth, but maybe a little less than what some analysts were hoping for.

Looking ahead

As of writing, Shopify stock trades at around $128 on the TSX. This was after jumping around 8% as the markets began to rally. This price might look appealing to investors who are thinking long term, especially when you consider that the company has consistently grown its revenue and is grabbing a bigger share of the e-commerce market. It’s like getting a chance to buy into a growing business at a potentially good price.

Putting your Shopify stock inside a TFSA comes with a nice perk, as any gains you make on that investment, like the stock price going up, won’t be taxed when you eventually take the money out, as long as you follow the TFSA rules. This makes a TFSA a smart place to hold investments that you think have good potential for growth, like Shopify stock. It means more of your investment gains stay in your pocket.

Shopify stock seems to be setting itself up for more growth in the future by focusing on new ideas and expanding its reach around the world. Its work on improving its platform with AI tools is aimed at giving businesses better ways to manage operations. Plus, international markets are actually growing faster than their North American business, with a particularly strong 33% growth rate in Europe. This shows it’s successfully tapping into new markets.

Bottom line

Of course, like any investment, buying Shopify stock comes with some risks. However, the company’s strong underlying business and its plans for the future suggest it has the potential for the stock to appreciate over the long term. For Canadian investors looking for growth opportunities within their TFSA, taking a look at Shopify stock below $130 could be a smart move. It’s all about seeing the potential for future gains from a company that’s a leader in a growing industry.