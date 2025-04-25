Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Overlooked Cargo Stock You Must Buy Today

1 Overlooked Cargo Stock You Must Buy Today

Trading at a significant discount from its all-time high, this TSX cargo stock might be the best investment at current levels.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

We’re almost five months into 2025, and it has been a turbulent start to another year of stock market investing. The flurry of tariffs that followed President Trump’s inauguration caused global trade to go on the fritz.

Between January 2, 2025, and April 8, 2025, the S&P/TSX Composite Index declined by 9.60%. As of this writing, the benchmark index for Canadian equity securities is up by almost 8% from its April 8 low. This uptick came along due to a 90-day pause on tariffs announced by the U.S. as it began trading tariff increases with China.

Due to the ups and downs in the stock market, many Canadian investors are worried about inflation and even a potential recession based on the outcome of the trade tensions. While the Canadian stock market has been volatile, the S&P 500 has been doing even worse, declining by over 15% in the same period as the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Overlooked mid-cap stocks

Amid all this chaos, seasoned investors with a keen eye for value can take advantage of the market volatility. While many of the high-quality stocks are already posting strong recoveries, overlooked mid-cap stocks might be where investors can dig up a bit more value for their money on their investments.

Mid-cap stocks might not be as well-established as the large market-cap giants on the TSX, but that doesn’t mean you can shrug them off. Smaller companies can sometimes offer far more wealth growth through capital gains than big-name stocks, often trading at prices higher than intrinsic values. Today, I will discuss a mid-cap stock that might be a fantastic bargain for investors seeking undervalued stocks for their self-directed investment portfolios.

Cargojet stock

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is a $1.18 billion market-cap scheduled air cargo company headquartered in Mississauga. It operates cargo services domestically within Canada and several international markets, as well as full aircraft charters. As of this writing, CJT stock trades for $74.86 per share. Down by almost 70% from its November 2020 all-time high, CJT stock might be one of the best bargains on the stock market right now.

Global trade tensions and supply chain problems are peaking right now, creating headwinds for the company. It is possible that its share prices might decline further as the uncertainty continues. However, the weakness can only last so long. Markets are cyclical in nature, and when things settle down, demand will go up again. The headwinds might make way for Cargojet stock sooner than you might think.

Foolish takeaway

Despite the potential for further declines in its valuation in the short term, Cargojet stock might offer good value for investors with a long-term investment strategy. Sure, the onset of a recession can further reduce demand for air cargo services as consumers try to save money.

That said, a return to some degree of normalcy in the economy can boost demand and improve the company’s performance. At current levels, Cargojet stock looks deeply undervalued. It trades at an 11.21 trailing price-to-earnings ratio. It might take a long time for the stock to recover to better levels, but there is plenty of upside potential that can make it an appealing investment for your self-directed portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $20,000 Retirement Portfolio With These 3 TSX Dividend All-Stars

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about returns and want to focus on dividends, these dividend stocks are the first to consider.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Canadian Stock, This Would Be It

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this high-quality defensive growth stock is one of the best Canadian companies to buy now and hold for…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Market Leaders Where I’d Invest $10,000 for Sustained Performance

| Andrew Button

Market leaders like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) are worth an investment.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees due to their solid cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth…

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

How I’d Allocate $14,000 in Tech Stocks in Today’s Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top tech stocks are perfect choices for investors looking for stable income, all from strong and growing industries.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Investing

Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are backed by fundamentally strong companies with the ability to grow profitably at a large scale.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Allocate $12,000 Across Canadian Value Stocks for Retirement Planning

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a Canadian energy stock worth investigating.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Bank Stocks

Tariff Turmoil Makes “Sell in May and Go Away” Seem Appealing, but Here’s Why You Should Stay in the Market

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) looks like a great dividend payer to buy in May, even as volatility stays elevated.

Read more »