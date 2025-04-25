If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Tech Stock, This Would Be it

It can be hard to nail down a tech stock for long-term holding. Really, there are so many risky ones, and Canada is flush with options. Yet if I could only pick one long-term hold, it would be Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). As of writing, the tech stock trades at about $156. Furthermore, it’s the underlying business and its strategy that make it particularly compelling for a long-term investor.

The stock

So, what exactly does Topicus do that makes them so interesting? It operates in the realm of what’s known as vertical market software. Unlike companies that create broad, horizontal software solutions for a wide range of industries, Topicus focuses on developing and providing highly specialized software. Software that’s tailored to the unique needs of specific industries.

Its current focus is primarily on sectors like finance, education, and healthcare. The growth strategy is quite strategic and involves identifying, acquiring, and then further developing smaller software businesses that are already leaders within these niche markets. It also has a strong emphasis on companies located in Europe.

So far, so good

Let’s delve a bit deeper into how Topicus has been performing. In the full year of 2024, the tech stock reported some truly impressive financial results. Revenue reached €1.29 billion, which represents a solid 15% increase compared to the revenue generated in the previous year. Even more noteworthy is net income, which hit €149.5 million, marking a significant 30% jump from the year before.

Furthermore, the cash they generated from their core business operations saw a healthy increase of 41%, reaching €347.6 million. These numbers paint a picture of a tech stock that is not only growing its top-line revenue but is also becoming increasingly profitable and efficient in generating cash. That’s often a recipe for long-term success.

In 2024, Topicus was quite active on the acquisition front, demonstrating its commitment to this growth strategy. It successfully completed several acquisitions throughout the year, with a total investment of €153.4 million. One notable acquisition was the purchase of a significant 9.99% stake in a company called Asseco Poland S.A., which is a large IT company in Poland. This move suggests that Topicus is not only acquiring smaller niche players but is also making strategic investments in larger, more established entities. This should further expand its reach and market influence in the European technology landscape.

Looking ahead

Now, let’s look at some of the key financial metrics that can give us insights into the company’s profitability and efficiency. Topicus has a profit margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The profit margin indicates that for every euro of revenue they bring in, it’s keeping a little over seven cents as profit. The return on equity is a measure of how effectively they’re using the money invested by shareholders to generate profits, and a figure of 26.60% suggests it’s doing a pretty good job on that front.

Finally, it’s important to remember the origin of Topicus. It was spun off from Constellation Software, a Canadian company that has a long and very successful history of acquiring and growing niche software businesses. This heritage provides a significant level of credibility to Topicus’ own growth strategy and management team. It’s like they’re part of a family with a proven recipe for success in this particular business model.

Bottom line

Topicus has a robust financial performance, a well-defined and seemingly successful strategy of acquiring and growing specialized software businesses in the European market, and strong ties to the highly successful Constellation Software. Topicus definitely presents a compelling case for investors who are looking for a tech stock with significant long-term growth potential. While no investment is without risk, Topicus appears to be building a significant and valuable business in a market with plenty of room to expand. For a long-term buy-and-hold investor focused on the tech sector, Topicus looks like a very promising contender.