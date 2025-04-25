Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

These TSX stocks are backed by fundamentally strong companies with the ability to grow profitably at a large scale.

Stocks are one of the most powerful investments for building lasting wealth in the long run. However, when investing for tomorrow, one should focus on fundamentally strong companies with the ability to grow profitably at a large scale and then hold onto them for the long haul.

Against this backdrop, here are three TSX stocks that could help you grow significant wealth in the years ahead.

TSX stock #1

Investors looking to create lasting wealth could consider investing in TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK). This leading industrial manufacturer has been outperforming the broader market, delivering a remarkable capital gain of nearly 986% over the past five years. Despite the notable jump in its price, the stock has significant upside potential, given the company’s strong position within several high-growth industrial segments, focus on accretive acquisitions, and operational efficiency.

As TerraVest primarily manufactures products for its domestic markets, its business model remains largely unaffected by tariff- and trade-related headwinds, offering stability.

TerraVest is doubling down on growth. The company is making targeted investments to increase manufacturing efficiency and expand its product lineup. One of the latest examples is the acquisition of L.B.T. Inc., a leading tank trailer manufacturer in North America. This move is a strategic fit as it will enhance TerraVest’s existing tank trailer operations. The integration of L.B.T. is expected to generate immediate synergies, strengthening the company’s capabilities and market reach.

With a presence in several high-growth end markets, manufacturing efficiency, strategic acquisitions, and a strong balance sheet, TerraVest Industries is a compelling long-term bet.

TSX stock #2

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is another top TSX stock to build lasting wealth. The alternative investment management company’s diverse portfolio of premier assets and investments in high-quality businesses and high-growth sectors position it well to deliver solid returns in the long term.

Brookfield has significantly expanded its investment capacity, and its access to large-scale capital will drive its margins and earnings base. As earnings continue to grow, shareholders stand to benefit. This was evident in Brookfield’s recent move to raise its annual dividend by 15%, bringing the total payout to $1.75 per share.

Brookfield is poised to capitalize on secular trends, particularly in infrastructure and technology. Its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and green energy position the company to deliver solid operating and financial performance. Moreover, Brookfield’s expansion into the private credit market offers yet another avenue for long-term earnings growth.

With access to large-scale capital, investments in high-growth markets, and a focus on rewarding its shareholders with higher cash, Brookfield Asset Management is a top TSX stock to buy and hold.

TSX stock #3

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a no-brainer for building lasting wealth. This subprime lender has consistently delivered solid financials and is growing its top and bottom lines at a double-digit rate. Over the past five years, goeasy’s earnings per share (EPS) has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. This highlights the company’s ability to scale profitably. Thanks to its solid earnings base, goeasy has raised its dividend every year for the past decade.

goeasy seems well-positioned to keep the momentum going. The company expects its consumer loan portfolio to grow to between $7.35 billion and $7.75 billion by the end of 2027, driven by rising demand and its dominant position in the subprime segment.

Further, goeasy will benefit from its diversified funding sources, solid credit underwriting capabilities, and product expansion. Moreover, goeasy’s focus on improving operating efficiency will drive its earnings.

Despite its solid growth potential, goeasy stock is trading at just 7.8 times its forward earnings – a relatively low valuation for a company expected to deliver double-digit earnings growth and offering a decent yield. The combination of strong fundamentals and an appealing price make goeasy a compelling buy for investors.