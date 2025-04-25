Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Put $10,000 in My TFSA for Long-Term Performance

Where I’d Put $10,000 in My TFSA for Long-Term Performance

Investors usually won’t look to tech stocks for long-term investing, but in the case of this one they should!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

If you’re thinking about where to put $10,000 in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for the long run, there’s one Canadian company that looks pretty interesting. That’s Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This company has a history of doing well financially and has a smart way of growing its business. This could make it a good choice for investors looking for steady returns over time.

Why Constellation?

Constellation Software is in the business of buying, managing, and growing companies that make specialized software for different industries. The tech stock has a whole bunch of these software businesses in its portfolio, covering all sorts of areas. This variety helps them to be more resilient when the market gets a bit shaky, or the economy slows down in certain sectors. It’s like having your eggs in different baskets.

Looking at its most recent earnings report, which covers the last three months and the full year ending on Dec. 31, 2024, Constellation showed some significant growth. Its revenue for the quarter went up by 16% to US$2.703 billion, compared to US$2.323 billion in the same period the year before. Its net income, which is profit after all expenses, jumped by a whopping 102% to US$285 million, or US$13.44 per share, compared to US$141 million, or US$6.65 per share, in the last three months of 2023. For the entire year, revenue grew by 20% to US$10.066 billion, and their net income increased by 29% to US$731 million, or US$34.48 per share. These are pretty impressive numbers!

More to come

The way Constellation grows is by buying up smaller software companies that focus on specific markets and then bringing them into the fold. In 2024, it completed a bunch of these acquisitions, spending a total of US$1.792 billion, which includes some money it will pay out later depending on how those companies perform. These acquisitions help Constellation expand its revenue and its presence in different markets. It’s like constantly adding new building blocks to the business.

Constellation’s financial health also looks good when you look at its cash flow. The cash generated from operations in 2024 was US$2.196 billion, which is a 23% increase from the year before. The free cash flow they had available to shareholders also rose by 27% to US$1.472 billion. This strong cash generation gives them a lot of flexibility for future growth and for rewarding their shareholders.

Speaking of rewarding shareholders, Constellation declared a quarterly dividend of US$1.00 per share. Importantly for Canadian investors, this dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian tax purposes. So, if you hold it in a taxable account, it gets a more favourable tax treatment. The TSX stock’s performance also reflects its strong underlying business. As of writing, Constellation’s stock closed at $4,682.54, with its price having ranged between $3,535.00 and $5,040.00 over the past year. The total value of all the company’s outstanding shares is around $102 billion at writing. That’s a pretty big company!

Bottom line

Investing in Constellation Software through a TFSA has the nice benefit of allowing any growth in the stock’s value, as well as any dividends you receive, to be tax-free. Given the company’s consistent track record of strong performance, its smart strategy of acquiring and growing software businesses, and its healthy cash flows, putting $10,000 Canadian dollars into Constellation within a TFSA could be a really smart move for long-term investors, especially those who are looking for both growth and stability in their investments. It seems like a solid foundation for a long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Leading Canadian AI Contenders Every Tech Investor Should Consider

| Jitendra Parashar

Smart tech investors might want to buy these two top Canadian AI stocks now and hold them for years to…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Below $130: A Potential TFSA Accelerator for Tax-Free Capital Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has stabilized, and now it's looking like a strong top choice for investors.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,500 in These Top Undervalued Stocks With Potential for Appreciation

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Electrovaya should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks to Buy: 2 Canadian Gems That Look Poised to Soar

| Chris MacDonald

These top Canadian growth stocks are worth paying attention to as a hot bed of innovation awaits investors.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in AI Stocks on the TSX Without Taking Tech Sector Risks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock may not be directly related to the emerging field but uses it in a way that makes…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

2 Reasons I’m Considering Apple Stock for a $2,500 Investment This April

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock looks like a deep-value buy for Canadian investors this spring.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 65% to Buy as AI Takes Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This AI stock might be down, but its stable outlook means investors shouldn't count it out.

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Don’t Give Up on This Leading AI Stock! It’s Down (for Now) But Definitely Not Out

| Joey Frenette

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is a great AI bargain to consider nibbling going into May 2025.

Read more »