Member Login
Home » Investing » TD Bank Stock: Buy Now or Wait?

TD Bank Stock: Buy Now or Wait?

TD Bank is up 12% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

TD Bank (TSX:TD) had a rough ride in 2024, but the stock is up 12% so far in 2025. Investors who missed the bounce are wondering if TD stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividends and long-term capital gains.

TD Bank share price

TD trades near $86 per share at the time of writing. That’s up from the 12-month low of around $73 but is still way off the $108 the stock reached in early 2022 before things started to go south for TD investors.

The initial decline that occurred in 2022 and through much of 2023 can be attributed to aggressive rate hikes in Canada and the United States. TD has a large retail banking presence in both countries. The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates to get inflation under control by slowing down an over-heated post-pandemic economy.

Higher interest rates are usually positive for banks as they enable the banks to generate better net interest margins. When rates rise too much over too short a time period, however, borrowers with too much debt get put in a bad situation. This forced TD Bank and its peers to increase provisions for credit losses (PCL). The rate hikes also stoked fears that a meaningful recession was on the way, which would drive up unemployment and force businesses to shelve investment plans.

The recession didn’t materialize, and inflation fell to the point where the central banks announced in late 2023 that they were done raising interest rates. At that point, investors shifted back into the banking sector, sparking a nice rally for most bank stocks through 2024.

TD, however, didn’t participate in the recovery. The bank ran into trouble with U.S. regulators for not having adequate systems in place to prevent money laundering at some of the American branches. The resulting penalties included a fine of more than US$3 billion and a cap on assets in the United States. TD’s growth strategy over much of the past two decades focused on the U.S. market and that was expected to continue in the coming years. The asset cap has forced TD to step back and come up with a different growth plan. This drove investors to the sidelines.

Opportunity

Investors will have to be patient, but most of the bad news should already be priced into the stock. TD put a new chief executive officer in charge earlier this year. Since then, the bank has already made some big moves. TD sold its remaining position in Charles Schwab for the equivalent proceeds of about $20 billion. Management intends to use $8 billion to buy back stock. The remaining funds will go towards organic growth investments and other internal initiatives.

TD has a strong capital position, and the Canadian business remains very profitable. Eventually, the U.S. asset ban should be lifted, enabling TD to continue its expansion south of the border.

Should you buy now?

Market volatility is expected to continue until there is clarity on how all the tariff battles will be resolved. At the same time, there is a risk of a recession in Canada and the United States. If that occurs, bank stocks could face new headwinds.

I wouldn’t back up the truck, but contrarian investors with a buy-and-hold strategy might want to start nibbling on TD stock at this level and look to add to the position on weakness. You get paid a solid 4.9% dividend yield right now to ride out the turbulence. Buying TD on meaningful pullbacks has historically proven to be a profitable move over the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

open vault at bank
Stocks for Beginners

TD Bank vs. Royal Bank: How I’d Invest $15,000 Between Canada’s Banking Leaders

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In the battle of the top bank stocks, which one comes out on top?

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

2 Banking Stocks I’d Buy With $7,000 Whenever They Dip in Price

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two banking stocks are worth buying on the dip and as reliable passive-income providers.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Bank Stocks

Tariff Turmoil Makes “Sell in May and Go Away” Seem Appealing, but Here’s Why You Should Stay in the Market

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) looks like a great dividend payer to buy in May, even as volatility stays elevated.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for Financial Sector Exposure

| Jitendra Parashar

In a shaky market, these insurers could offer the kind of stability and upside TFSA investors crave.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

2 Reasons I’m Considering TD Bank Stock for a $7,000 Investment This April

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks ready to march higher as it makes up for a last year's lacklustre performance.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has a nearly 5% dividend yield.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

Why the Canadian Dollar Could Make or Break Your TFSA Returns in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could create massive returns for you in 2025, especially within a TFSA.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Bank Stocks

CIBC Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC is down 10% in 2025. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »