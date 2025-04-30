Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 4 Canadian Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Generation

4 Canadian Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Generation

If you want to build serious long-term wealth, these mid-cap Canadian stocks could be the slow and steady winners you’ve been looking for.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You know that old saying, “Slow and steady wins the race?” That’s exactly how I’m thinking about mid-cap stocks right now. While most investors are distracted by short-term noise, it could be a smart move for Foolish investors to buy some solid Canadian mid-cap stocks now and hold for years to let them grow.

Stick with me as I break down four top mid-cap stocks I’d be happy to buy today and forget about for the next 20, 30, or even 40 years.

IAMGOLD stock

First on the list is IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) — a Toronto-headquartered gold mining stock that has rallied over 90% in the last year. The company mainly focuses on developing and operating gold mines across North America and West Africa. IMG stock is currently trading at $9.96 per share with a market cap of $5.7 billion.

Last year, IAMGOLD’s revenue jumped as new production from the Côté Gold Mine kicked in. Similarly, its net profit surged due to higher gold prices and a major turnaround at Westwood mine.

Bringing even more optimism, the company is advancing efforts to maximize Côté Gold’s output and grow its reserves, putting it on a path for long-term, stable growth.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock

Another mid-cap stock that fits perfectly into this “buy and hold for a generation” list is Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE). It’s a top Canadian renewable energy producer that operates hydro, wind, solar, and battery storage facilities across Canada, the U.S., France, and Chile.

INE stock is currently trading around $13.61 per share with a market cap of about $2.8 billion, and it offers a decent 2.6% annualized dividend yield.

In the quarter ended December 2024, Innergex reported a 13% YoY jump in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), supported by stronger wind and solar production and smart project additions like the Boswell Springs wind farm.

Moreover, Innergex’s consistently expanding project pipeline and self-funded growth strategy clearly show why this Canadian stock could power portfolios for decades.

Maple Leaf Foods stock

Moving along, another Canadian mid-cap stock I’d like to highlight is Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI). This food company is best known for its prepared meats, plant protein, and poultry products. MFI stock is currently trading at $24.84 per share with a market cap of around $3.1 billion, and it offers a decent annualized dividend yield of about 3.9%.

In recent quarters, Maple Leaf Foods has been picking up the pace. Its fourth-quarter sales rose 4.3% YoY to $1.24 billion due to higher volumes in prepared meats and stronger pork market conditions. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA jumped 29% YoY to $155 million as the company started seeing the full benefits of its new London poultry facility and Bacon Centre of Excellence.

With a clear goal to maintain mid-single-digit sales growth despite economic uncertainties, MFI stock looks ready to keep delivering steady gains.

Definity Financial stock

Another mid-cap stock that deserves a spot on this list is Definity Financial (TSX:DFY). This top Canadian provider of property and casualty insurance offers products through brands like Economical Insurance and Sonnet. Currently, DFY stock trades around $39.20 per share with a market cap of roughly $4.6 billion.

In the December 2024 quarter, Definity posted a 12.5% YoY rise in net premiums earned with the help of stronger pricing and solid retention across its key insurance segments. Similarly, its underwriting income improved with better claims management.

With its continued investments in digital distribution, expanding broker networks, and focus on profitability, Definity has the potential to deliver compounding growth for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $4,500 in Canadian Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Outsmart the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor wanting in on AI stocks, but want to do so safely, here's where to invest.

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Stocks for Beginners

Bombardier: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier stock looks as though it's making a rebound, but what does the future hold?

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Worry-Free TFSA: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Tax-Free Compounding

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be some of the best options for long-term growth, especially in a TFSA.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Stocks for Beginners

Smart TFSA Strategy: How I’d Invest $10,000 in Today’s Canadian Market

| Robin Brown

A TFSA can save you a massive amount of cash, especially if your investment hits a huge home run. Here's…

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Green Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks are some of the best options for long-term growth, and these are top options.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFS to Power Your TFSA Growth Strategy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to grow your TFSA but not sure which stocks to choose? Then ETFs are the best option.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Where I’d Invest $2,000 in 2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks Under $10

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks may be in the tech sector, but the cheap share prices aren't going to last.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Stocks for Beginners

Now Is the Time to Buy Canadian National Railway

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is it time to buy Canadian National? Here's a look at why it could be time to pick up the…

Read more »