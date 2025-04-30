Member Login
Home » Investing » Bombardier: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Bombardier: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Bombardier stock looks as though it’s making a rebound, but what does the future hold?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane

Source: Getty Images

Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) has been one of Canada’s comeback stories over the past few years. The company faced near collapse earlier in the decade. However, it reinvented itself, shedding commercial aviation and rail divisions to focus entirely on business jets. Now, with shares trading around $90, investors are asking a big question: is Bombardier stock a buy, sell, or hold in 2025?

Recent performance

Looking at its recent performance, Bombardier stock is showing impressive momentum. In 2024, revenue reached $8.7 billion, an 8% increase compared to 2023. That came from stronger aircraft deliveries and a surge in services revenue, which crossed $2.04 billion. Hitting its long-term services target a year ahead of schedule gave investors another reason to cheer. Aircraft deliveries hit 146 for the year, up from 138 in 2023, and the backlog climbed to $14.4 billion. A growing backlog gives Bombardier stock breathing room and confidence that future earnings should stay strong even if the market gets a little choppy.

On profitability, Bombardier stock also delivered the goods. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $1.36 billion, up 11% year over year. Adjusted net income rose to $547 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased to $5.16. Those numbers reflect not only better revenue but also strong cost control. Management has been laser-focused on getting more out of every dollar earned, and it shows. Bombardier stock also managed to lower its net leverage ratio to 2.9 times EBITDA, hitting its 2025 target a full year early.

Analysts aren’t convinced

But even with all the good news, not everyone is completely sold. Analyst targets have come down slightly in recent weeks. However, these still represent a nice upside of about 19% from today’s price. Yet, it shows that expectations are being trimmed a little. While analysts see Bombardier stock doing well, they are factoring in a bit more caution around the broader economic environment and potential risks to margins.

Bombardier itself seems pretty confident about the future. In April, the company received approval from the TSX to launch a new share buyback program, allowing it to repurchase up to 4.3 million Class B shares between now and April 2026. Share buybacks usually signal that management believes the stock is undervalued, and it’s a shareholder-friendly move that could help support the share price over the next year.

Considerations

Still, there are a few risks that investors need to keep in mind. One of the biggest unknowns right now is tariffs. Bombardier stock held off giving full financial guidance for 2025 because of worries about potential new tariffs that could hit its operations or raise costs. Supply chain challenges are another issue. Like a lot of companies, Bombardier stock has been facing higher costs and delays when it comes to getting parts and materials. If problems worsen, it could pressure profits and force the company to adjust its pricing or delivery schedules.

Another thing to watch is that business jets, while a high-margin product, are not immune to economic downturns. If the global economy weakens or corporate spending tightens, new jet orders could slow. That backlog of $14.4 billion is a cushion, but it might not last forever if recession risks increase.

Bottom line

In the end, Bombardier stock looks like a stronghold and maybe even a buy for long-term investors who are comfortable with a little bit of turbulence. The company has done a lot of heavy lifting to clean up its balance sheet, streamline operations, and focus on a profitable niche. The improving financials, backlog strength, and share buyback plan all point to a company that believes it is in a much better place than it was just a few years ago.

If you’re looking for a steady, boring dividend payer, Bombardier stock is probably not the stock for you. But if you want exposure to the business jet market and believe in management’s ability to keep delivering, Bombardier offers compelling upside. It is not without risk, but after years of turbulence, Bombardier is finally starting to cruise at a comfortable altitude. In 2025, buying or holding Bombardier stock could very well turn out to be a rewarding decision.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $4,500 in Canadian Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Outsmart the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor wanting in on AI stocks, but want to do so safely, here's where to invest.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

4 Canadian Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Generation

| Jitendra Parashar

If you want to build serious long-term wealth, these mid-cap Canadian stocks could be the slow and steady winners you’ve…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Worry-Free TFSA: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Tax-Free Compounding

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be some of the best options for long-term growth, especially in a TFSA.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Stocks for Beginners

Smart TFSA Strategy: How I’d Invest $10,000 in Today’s Canadian Market

| Robin Brown

A TFSA can save you a massive amount of cash, especially if your investment hits a huge home run. Here's…

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Green Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks are some of the best options for long-term growth, and these are top options.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFS to Power Your TFSA Growth Strategy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to grow your TFSA but not sure which stocks to choose? Then ETFs are the best option.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Where I’d Invest $2,000 in 2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks Under $10

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks may be in the tech sector, but the cheap share prices aren't going to last.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Stocks for Beginners

Now Is the Time to Buy Canadian National Railway

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is it time to buy Canadian National? Here's a look at why it could be time to pick up the…

Read more »