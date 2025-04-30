Member Login
Canadians: How You Could Build a $1 Million Nest Egg

Building a $1 million nest egg needs consistent investing, time in the market, and these growth stocks for the catalyst boost.

Puja Tayal
Published
The bear market momentum has weakened the hopes of many Canadians. They have pulled back their spending and investing. This is the biggest mistake you are making. Now is not the time to hit pause on investing. Now is the time to invest at full speed, as some lucrative growth stocks are trading at a crazy discount. Buying the dip can help you build the $1 million nest egg. Let’s see how.

How could Canadians build a $1 million nest egg? 

Building a $1 million nest egg needs you to think global, and futuristic of a solution that can solve many problems and diversify your risk. In today’s world, where tariff protectionism is deglobalizing trade, companies that navigate country-specific challenges can make money for investors.

You may think of it as a gamble in the short term, but when you look at the broader picture, you will see a million-dollar opportunity.

High-growth stock for a million-dollar nest egg

HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) stock still trades on the TSX, though the company has shifted its headquarters to the United States. Hive was one of the earliest blockchain companies that began operations in 2010 when the economy was still suffering from the after-effects of the 2009 Financial crisis.

What began as an innovation to provide an alternative to the greenback in the global space has now firmed its roots. Hive was one of the first to mine Bitcoin, and it was also one of the first to shift its headquarters to the United States. It wants to be in the country that aims to become the crypto capital of the world.

One thing that prevented crypto from becoming an alternative currency was the lack of a regulatory framework that could protect crypto holders from scammers. The Trump administration has taken on the Herculean task of making crypto safe and trustworthy.

Had you invested $1,000 in Hive in the 2020 dip when it traded around $0.70, your money would have surged to $34,296 in the 2021 crypto bubble. Even if you missed the bubble, your investment would be worth $3,248 now as the stock trades near its 52-week low.

Apart from Bitcoin, Hive is also monetizing its Nvidia graphics processing units (GPU)- powered data centres by renting them for high-performance computing applications.

Now is the time to invest $1,000-$2,000 in HIVE because a regulatory framework and crypto getting a place as a reserve currency could turn the tables for HIVE and drive the stock by leaps and bounds. It could be the catalyst for your $1 million nest egg.

Topicus.com stock

Another high-growth stock to consider for a $1 million portfolio is Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). The private equity firm of European software companies operating in niche markets is growing through acquisitions. Its methodology to earn returns is through reinvesting internal cash to acquire new companies.

Not all acquisitions would be made at a great value. Not all deals may be successful. However, the aim is to give the acquisitions the benefit of economies of scale while allowing them to operate as they want.

Topicus.com’s stock price grows as more valuable companies get added to the pool. Its stock price has surged 33.7% year to date, defying the market, which actually fell. The company makes some good deals during the downturn, which significantly boosts its share price when the market recovers.

Topicus.com is still new in the stock market and has the potential to follow its parent’s footsteps, Constellation Software, and generate wealth for investors 15-20 years from now.

On your journey to a million-dollar portfolio

It’s the market fear that opens up a discount sale for such high-growth stocks. However, building a $1 million nest egg is not easy. You need to keep investing, unlearning, and relearning how to make your money grow.

