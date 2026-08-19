Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » The AI Boom Is Already Repricing Power Stocks: These 2 Still Look Early

The AI Boom Is Already Repricing Power Stocks: These 2 Still Look Early

AI’s biggest bottleneck may be electricity, and two Canadian “picks-and-shovels” stocks are positioned to profit from it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • AI data centres need massive, reliable power, so grid and generation providers can win regardless of which AI model dominates.
  • Hammond Power Solutions is seeing surging sales and backlog from data-centre demand, but the stock is priced for perfection.
  • Brookfield Renewable offers steadier, contracted cash flows tied to long-term power demand, though rates and project risks remain.

By 2030, the world’s data centres could consume slightly more electricity than Japan does today. That is quite the utility bill for technology supposedly floating around in a “cloud.” Investors have already begun bidding up power producers and electrical-equipment companies, although the physical artificial intelligence (AI) buildout still has years of substations, transformers, and generating capacity left to install.

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

AI can’t run on promises

The International Energy Agency expects global data-centre electricity consumption to roughly double to 950 terawatt-hours (TWh) between 2025 and 2030. Power use from AI-focused facilities could triple. Accelerated servers create the demand, while cooling, backup systems, grids, and power conversion keep those servers from becoming extremely expensive space heaters.

Power stocks can reprice before all that demand reaches earnings because new generating plants and grid connections take years to approve and build. Existing capacity, available transformer production, and long-term contracts suddenly become more valuable. The winners should be businesses that can convert scarcity into orders without borrowing themselves into a rather impressive crater.

That changes how investors can approach Canadian AI stocks. Chip designers compete with one another and today’s leading model may not remain fashionable. A transformer, meanwhile, doesn’t care which chatbot wins. It earns from the electricity every customer needs, which points toward two Canadian picks-and-shovels businesses.

HPS

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) manufactures dry-type transformers, power-quality products, and conversion systems. These products change voltage and distribute electricity safely through data centres, factories, renewable projects, and transportation infrastructure. The AI might answer in milliseconds, but somebody still has to prevent the building from tripping a breaker.

Second-quarter sales surged 44.7% to a record $324.8 million, driven partly by higher U.S. data-centre shipments. Backlog remained 96.9% above last year, with large data-centre orders providing visibility through 2026. Newly acquired AEG Power Solutions also expands Hammond Power stock beyond transformers into power conversion and reliability systems, giving it more equipment to sell into each electrification project.

The opportunity has not gone unnoticed. As of writing, Hammond Power stock trades near 52 times trailing earnings. That valuation leaves little room for delayed projects, cancelled backlog, rising copper costs, tariffs, or a messy AEG integration. I would build a position gradually rather than plug the entire Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into one socket.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSX:BEP.UN) provides equivalent economic exposure to Brookfield Renewable’s enormous portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, storage, and nuclear-related assets. Data centres need power around the clock, not only when the sun and wind have checked their calendars.

Brookfield signed a framework with Google to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of U.S. hydroelectric capacity. The first 20-year contracts cover two Pennsylvania facilities, turning AI demand into unusually long revenue visibility. Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose 11%, showing the broader platform is already growing while the Google framework develops.

Brookfield traded near 16 times trailing FFO. Higher interest rates can make financing and distributions less attractive, while construction delays, weak hydrology, asset sales, and debt add risk. Still, long contracts and diversified generation make Brookfield one of the more practical Canadian renewable-energy stocks for the AI power shortage.

Buy the bottleneck

Hammond Power stock offers faster growth and a far more demanding price, while Brookfield supplies contracted power with a slower, steadier profile. Neither is undiscovered, and both could fall if AI construction cools.

Yet electricity demand is moving from forecast slides into orders, contracts, and cash flow. Investors arriving before the grid catches up may still be early to the part of AI that cannot be downloaded.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

I Keep Passing on Enbridge for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge pays a steady dividend, but Canadian Natural Resources has the growth, cash flow, and balance sheet strength I want…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

Here’s a TFSA Stock Yielding 6.6% With Reliable Payments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, small-cap energy stock is a strong buy candidate for income-focused TFSA investors.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Is This the Stock That Could Make You a Millionaire?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Achieving $1 million in a TFSA over time is achievable with a high-yield, real-world compounding engine as your anchor stock.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

Are You Behind on Your RRSP? Here’s What 50-Year-Olds Have

| Sneha Nahata

If your RRSP is behind, increasing contributions and investing to generate solid long-term total-return can help close the gap.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Adding to This Dividend Stock Right Now

| Adam Othman

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) might be an excellent pick for investors seeking reliable dividends for the long run.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Look Very Different in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap’s 4.4% monthly dividend looks solid today, but the real upside is whether the Veren merger keeps improving cash flow…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Up 3.7% After Earnings, Is Algonquin a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Puja Tayal

Discover how Algonquin's financial performance has evolved and whether it remains a worthwhile investment in today's market.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Energy Stocks

While Rates Sit Still, These 2 Dividend Giants Look Good

| Adam Othman

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned investor, these two high-quality TSX dividend stocks can be excellent holdings for your…

Read more »