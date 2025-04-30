Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Stocks for TFSA Investors

Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Stocks for TFSA Investors

These stocks pay steady dividends with high yields.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees and other income investors are searching for good TSX dividend stocks to add their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on generating high-yield passive income.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is down 12% in 2025. The pullback gives investors who missed the big rally last fall a chance to buy the stock at an attractive price.

Bank of Nova Scotia is shifting its growth investments away from Latin America, where the bank spent billions of dollars over the past 20 to 30 years to to buy banks and credit card portfolios in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and other smaller markets.

Earlier this year, Bank of Nova Scotia sold its businesses in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. The bank booked a loss on the sale, which is one reason the stock might be under pressure this year. Investors could be concerned that additional monetization will lead to more charges.

On the positive side, Bank of Nova Scotia’s US$2.8 billion purchase of a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, an American regional bank, is expected to contribute more than $70 million in earnings for the bank in the latest quarter. The stake in KeyCorp gives Bank of Nova Scotia a platform to expand its U.S. presence as part of the new growth strategy.

Investors will need to be patient for the turnaround process to deliver meaningful results, but you get paid a solid 6.2% dividend yield right now to wait for the recovery. Bank of Nova Scotia trades near $68 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $93 in early 2022.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is much further along in its strategy transition. The energy infrastructure giant spent the past few years diversifying its assets to take advantage of changing conditions in the energy market. Enbridge purchased an oil export terminal in Texas and took a stake in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia. Exports of oil and natural gas are expected to rise in the coming years as international buyers seek out reliable supplies from stable producers.

In the domestic market, Enbridge spent US$14 billion in 2024 to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deal made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility company in North America. These assets, combined with the existing natural gas transmission network, position Enbridge to benefit from expected demand growth for natural gas as new gas-fired power facilities are built to provide electricity to artificial intelligence data centres.

Enbridge is working on a $26 billion capital program to drive growth in revenue and cash flow. This should support steady dividend increases. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The bottom line on high-yield stocks for TFSA passive income

Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

Do you have $10,000 sitting idle in your TFSA? Use it to generate cash with stocks that give both dividends…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $30,000 in Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Build Serious Wealth

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as BAM should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Better Telecom Stock to Buy: Rogers vs Telus

| Demetris Afxentiou

Which big telecom stock should you buy?

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Choose This Single Stock for a $10,000 Long-Term Holding

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This single stock could be one of the best investments you make, especially if you're looking towards the future.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Worry-Free TFSA: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Tax-Free Compounding

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be some of the best options for long-term growth, especially in a TFSA.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks With 5% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Down 68%: Why I’d Add it to My $7,000 TFSA Investment

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Do you want trophy office assets at 40 cents on the dollar while collecting an 11.4% distribution yield? This beaten-down…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use This 8.7% Monthly Dividend Stock in my Income Strategy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock continues to be one of the best options for investors looking for passive income.

Read more »