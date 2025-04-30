Smart Tax Strategies for Canadian Investors

Here’s how Canadians can both reduce their tax bill, and save their money to invest in high-quality stocks for retirement.

If there’s one thing most people can agree on, it’s that nobody enjoys paying taxes. While they’re necessary to keep society running, they can feel like a heavy burden, especially around tax time, when many Canadians are faced with the reality of how much they owe. The good news is that there are effective ways to reduce your tax bill.

If you’re a Canadian investor looking to reduce your tax bill and build long-term wealth, one of the smartest strategies you can use is contributing to your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

Not only does this give you an opportunity to invest in high-quality Canadian stocks, but it also reduces your taxable income in the current year, putting more money back in your pocket.

For many Canadians, the RRSP is the most powerful tax-sheltered investment account available.

Every dollar you contribute to your RRSP reduces your taxable income, potentially resulting in a sizeable refund come tax season. That’s especially impactful if you’re in a higher tax bracket.

And the best part is that you can invest all the money you contribute to your RRSP and those investments can grow tax-deferred until you eventually begin withdrawing funds during retirement, when you’ll likely be in a lower tax bracket.

How does contributing to an RRSP work?

There is a maximum amount you can contribute each year, based on 18% of your previous year’s earned income, up to a government-set limit. In 2025, that limit is $32,490

However, any unused contribution room from previous years can be carried forward. making it easier for those who haven’t maxed out their RRSPs in the past to catch up and start putting their capital to work now.

In addition to the tax refund benefits and deferred taxes on capital gains or dividends, the RRSP also allows you to invest in a wide variety of stocks.

Furthermore, contributing to your RRSP before the annual deadline, which is typically in the first 60 days of the following year, can allow you to apply the deduction to the previous year’s income.

In addition, another important benefit of RRSPs is that you don’t have to claim the entire contribution in the same year you make it. If you expect to move into a higher tax bracket in the near future, you can choose to delay claiming the deduction. This kind of flexibility is extremely valuable when building a long-term strategy to minimize the taxes you pay over your lifetime.

Are there any drawbacks to contributing to an RRSP?

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that RRSPs are best suited for long-term savings.

While you can withdraw funds early, doing so will trigger a withholding tax and the amount withdrawn will be added to your income in that year.

That’s why the account is designed for retirement and why other vehicles like the Tax-Free Savings Account may be better suited for shorter-term goals or emergency savings.

However, RRSPs do allow for two exceptions to the early withdrawal penalty: the Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP) and the Lifelong Learning Plan (LLP).

These let you borrow money from your RRSP to buy your first home or fund full-time education, respectively. The borrowed funds must be repaid over time, but these programs can provide some flexibility when used strategically.

How does reducing your taxes lead to investment gains?

Once you’ve made your RRSP contribution and lowered the taxes you owe for the current year, the next step is putting that capital to work.

And while there may be heightened volatility in markets right now, there are still plenty of high-quality Canadian stocks that make ideal long-term investments for an RRSP portfolio.

One of the top stocks to consider is GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL). GFL is a waste management company with a highly defensive business model due to the essential services it provides.

In addition to being a defensive stock, though, it also continues to grow rapidly, especially through strategic, high-quality acquisitions. In fact, GFL’s stock has gained more than 220% over the last five years.

So, if you’re looking to reduce your tax bill while building wealth over the long haul, the RRSP is one of the best tools available, and investing in top stocks like GFL is a great way to take full advantage of it.