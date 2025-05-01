Member Login
Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Be in 5 Years?

Royal Bank stock remains one of the top stocks on the market today – and still the largest by market cap! But what about the next five years?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
It’s not every day a Canadian company gets called a national treasure, but the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) might just deserve that title. It’s the largest bank in the country by market cap and a heavyweight in the global financial world. Whether you’re a new investor or a long-time shareholder, there’s one big question on your mind. Where is Royal Bank stock headed over the next five years?

The short answer is: probably still at the top. But the road ahead will involve some strategic moves, global challenges, and a few opportunities too good to pass up.

The numbers

Let’s start with the numbers. In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Royal Bank posted a net income of $5.1 billion. That’s a 43% increase from the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings were even higher at $5.3 billion, up 29% year over year. The jump wasn’t just from one area of the business either. Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Insurance all saw growth. The bank’s recent acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada also chipped in with $214 million in profit in just one quarter. It’s clear that RBC isn’t just sitting back; it’s expanding and executing well.

Return on equity, one of the most important metrics for bank investors, came in at 16.8%, or 17.2% on an adjusted basis. That’s well above what most banks globally are doing. It’s a sign Royal Bank stock is making good use of its capital and creating strong returns for shareholders. It also helps that the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a buffer of money regulators require, is at 13.2%. That means Royal Bank stock is more than well-capitalized and able to handle future bumps in the road.

Looking ahead

Speaking of the future, there’s plenty to look forward to. The bank expects the HSBC Canada acquisition to generate $740 million in cost synergies by early 2026. This means that Royal Bank stock is going to save money by combining operations. The acquisition also gives the bank a stronger foothold in international banking services, particularly with wealthier newcomers to Canada, a segment where HSBC has always done well.

Digitally, Royal Bank stock is also ahead of the curve. The bank has invested heavily in digital transformation over the past five years, and it’s paying off. More than 90% of all client transactions are now completed through mobile or online platforms. Royal Bank stock isn’t just a brick-and-mortar bank anymore, it’s a tech-savvy institution aiming to meet clients where they are: on their phones.

Staying strong

Yet the company continues to show strength from historically stable areas. Wealth management is another area that’s expected to grow. RBC already manages over $1.5 trillion in client assets, and that number is expected to climb. Canada’s population is aging, and as more people enter retirement, wealth preservation and estate planning become top priorities. RBC’s deep bench of advisors and global presence in wealth services should help it continue expanding in this segment.

Capital Markets, though sometimes a more volatile business line, is also expected to hold strong. RBC has one of the best reputations among Canadian banks when it comes to managing investment banking and trading risk. With interest rates likely to ease in 2025 or 2026, trading volumes and deal-making activity could pick up again. That bodes well for another leg of earnings growth.

Bottom line

So, where will Royal Bank of Canada be in five years? Most likely still leading the pack. It’s not immune to economic headwinds, no bank is, but its diversified revenue base, strong balance sheet, and strategic expansion give it an edge. Whether the economy booms, stalls, or takes a few unexpected turns, RBC looks well-prepared to grow through it all.

