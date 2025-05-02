Member Login
Dip Buyers Could Win Big: The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Canadian stocks have some big winners, and these three are a prime choice while shares are down.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

Buying during a market dip isn’t for the faint of heart, but for investors willing to wade in when things look a bit uncertain, the rewards can be impressive. This spring, a few Canadian stocks have pulled back despite showing strong underlying performance. It’s the kind of set-up that dip buyers love. And if you’re thinking about the long term, let’s look at three Canadian stocks that look ready to rebound.

Descartes

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is a logistics tech company that plays a quiet but powerful role in global trade. It doesn’t make the trucks or drive them, but its Global Logistics Network helps ensure shipments get from point A to point B efficiently. As of its latest fiscal 2025 results, Descartes pulled in US$651 million in annual revenue, a 14% increase from the previous year. Net income was up 24% to US$143.3 million, and earnings per share (EPS) climbed 22% to US$1.64. Not too shabby in a year marked by shipping bottlenecks and economic uncertainty.

The Canadian stock continues to reinvest in its platform while maintaining high margins and a steady stream of acquisitions to expand its service offerings. Despite all this, its share price has pulled back from recent highs, which makes it appealing for investors with patience. Descartes has no debt, plenty of cash on hand, and a track record of consistent earnings growth, three things that should give dip buyers confidence. Plus, as global trade flows recover and e-commerce expands, Descartes will be right in the middle of it.

Onex

Then there’s Onex (TSX:ONEX), the Toronto-based private equity firm that’s had a more mixed track record in the last few years. Still, its 2024 numbers showed signs of new momentum. Investing capital per share rose 6% year over year to US$113.70, and fee-generating assets under management in its credit platform jumped 34%. That helped drive a 45% increase in fee-related earnings. Those are big moves in a sector that relies heavily on management’s ability to find value in a tough environment.

Onex is also sitting on US$1.6 billion in liquidity, giving it the flexibility to act quickly when attractive opportunities come along. While the Canadian stock’s publicly traded shares don’t always move in a straight line, its ability to deliver long-term value through private investments is why many investors see pullbacks in ONEX stock as a good entry point. The Canadian stock is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 9, which could be a catalyst for a move higher, particularly if more gains in its credit business or improved performance at its portfolio companies are reported.

CGI

Finally, there’s CGI (TSX:GIB.A), one of the most consistently solid tech companies on the TSX. It’s not flashy, but its IT consulting and digital transformation services are in high demand from both the public and private sectors. CGI’s second quarter of fiscal 2025 didn’t disappoint. The Canadian stock brought in $4.02 billion in revenue, up 7.6% year over year. Adjusted net earnings rose 4.6% to $480.7 million, and EPS climbed to $2.12. The backlog? A whopping $30.99 billion. That’s a lot of future business already locked in.

CGI also recently authorized a share buyback program of up to 9.6 million shares, signalling management’s confidence in its valuation. The Canadian stock dipped slightly in recent months, largely due to broad tech market weakness rather than anything specific to CGI’s performance. For long-term investors looking to own a stable, growing business with global reach and high margins, this is a name worth considering, especially on a dip.

Bottom line

Each of these Canadian stocks is solidly profitable, with strong balance sheets and strategies for growth. Descartes is a logistics backbone for global commerce. Onex gives you access to private market investments and an improving credit business. CGI is the kind of quiet compounder that helps large enterprises keep their tech operations running smoothly. And yet, all three have seen some pullback in 2025, creating the kind of conditions that make experienced investors start paying close attention.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

