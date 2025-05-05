Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

If you want some consistent dividend passive income in your TFSA, these are the top choices I’d go with.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Planning for retirement is all about ensuring a steady stream of passive income to support your lifestyle. One effective strategy is to structure your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with dividend-paying stocks that offer consistent monthly payouts. With $14,000 to invest, focusing on companies that provide reliable dividends can help you achieve financial stability during your retirement years.

A stock to consider

A prime candidate for such an investment is Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN). This REIT specializes in owning and acquiring income-producing automotive dealership properties across Canada. As of writing, APR.UN offers a forward dividend yield of approximately 7.73%, translating to an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. The trust has a history of consistent monthly distributions, making it an attractive option for investors seeking regular passive income.

With a payout ratio of around 54.82%, APR.UN demonstrates a sustainable dividend policy, ensuring that earnings sufficiently cover dividend payments. This balance between income distribution and financial prudence is crucial for long-term investment stability. Allocating a portion of your $14,000 investment to APR.UN can provide a solid foundation for monthly passive income. This consistent cash flow can contribute significantly to covering regular expenses during retirement.

More REITs for solid passive income

In addition to APR.UN, diversifying your TFSA with other monthly dividend-paying stocks can enhance income stability and reduce risk. Consider including companies like SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN). Both trusts have a track record of reliable monthly distributions and operate in sectors that provide essential services, contributing to their resilience in various economic conditions.

SmartCentres focuses on retail and mixed-use properties, with a portfolio that includes numerous Walmart-anchored shopping centres across Canada. As of writing, SRU.UN offers a forward dividend yield of approximately 7.25%, with a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, coming to $1.85 every year. Its strategic locations and long-term leases contribute to steady rental income, supporting its monthly dividend passive income.

CT REIT, primarily engaged in retail properties leased to Canadian Tire, benefits from a stable tenant base and long-term lease agreements. As of writing, CRT.UN offers a forward dividend yield of approximately 6.22%, with a monthly dividend of $0.077 per share, coming out as $0.93 annually. This stability translates into consistent cash flows, underpinning its ability to maintain regular monthly dividend passive income.

Bottom line

By allocating your $14,000 investment across APR.UN, SRU.UN, and CRT.UN, you can create a diversified portfolio that offers reliable monthly passive income. For example, investors could put aside approximately $4,666 in each stock. This approach balances income generation with risk management, ensuring a steady financial foundation for your retirement lifestyle. Plus, it offers up monthly passive income that you can bring in for life!

Investing in these Canadian monthly dividend stocks can be a strategic move to support your retirement lifestyle. The consistent dividends, strong financials, and sector diversification provide a solid foundation for steady income. As always, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research or consult with a financial advisor to ensure these investments align with your individual financial goals and risk tolerance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash as Canada-US Trade Uncertainty Expands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all uncertain about how this trade war will shake out, so here are some top stocks to keep your…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal 8.3% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month as Trade Tensions Heighten

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trade tensions continue to trouble investors, but this dividend stock could certainly help smooth things over.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $15,000 in These High-Yielding Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Andrew Button

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) has a very high yield.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 26% to Buy Now for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down, but don't count it out if you want long-term income.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is down 18% from all-time highs.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock will pay you each and every month you hold it and offers more growth in the near…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Value Hunting: 1 Canadian Stock Approaching Buy Territory

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock could be a steal after its Q1 fumble.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Sneha Nahata

An investment of $24,600 in this monthly dividend stock will allow you to purchase 5,000 shares and generate $150 in…

Read more »