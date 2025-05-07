Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 52% to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 52% to Buy and Hold Forever

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Profound Medical is a TSX stock that is growing at an enviable pace.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Investing in beaten-down growth stocks that are fundamentally strong is a proven strategy to build long-term wealth. Typically, growth stocks deliver outsized gains during bull runs and underperform significantly when sentiment turns bearish. However, a steep pullback in valuations allows long-term investors to buy the dip and benefit from outsized gains over time. Here is one such magnificent TSX stock down over 50% that you can buy and hold forever. Let’s see why.

Is this TSX stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $227 million, Profound Medical (TSX:PRN) develops MRI-guided therapeutic systems for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. Its flagship TULSA-PRO system treats prostate disease with robotically driven ultrasound, while Sonalleve treats conditions including uterine fibroids and bone metastases.

During an investor event last month, Profound Medical highlighted its TULSA-PRO technology, positioning the company at an “inflection point” for mainstream adoption. CEO Arun Menawat announced the successful completion of enrollment in the CAPTAIN Level 1 randomized controlled trial comparing TULSA to robotic prostatectomy, with preliminary results showing superior patient outcomes.

The company unveiled its new TULSA AI volume reduction module for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) treatment, expanding its addressable market to approximately 400,000 additional patients. Clinical data presented showed TULSA offers significant advantages: no blood loss, no overnight hospital stays, less pain, and better overall health post-procedure compared to traditional surgery.

Profound also introduced TULSA+, a comprehensive solution combining TULSA-PRO with Siemens’ 0.55 Tesla MAGNETOM Free.Max interventional MRI, which is designed to make the technology more accessible to urologists. This turnkey solution addresses previous barriers to adoption by providing equipment, workflow optimization, and economic benefits through a single monthly fee.

Chief Commercial Officer Tom Tamberrino highlighted the positive economics enabled by Medicare reimbursement that began in 2025, projecting 70% growth this year and triple-digit growth in 2026. Multiple physicians at the event noted high patient satisfaction, with 88.5% of patients willing to recommend TULSA to family members.

Profound Medical is positioning TULSA as the next evolution in prostate disease treatment, similar to how robotic surgery revolutionized the field previously, calling it “incision-free surgery” for both cancer and BPH treatment.

This health tech TSX stock is growing rapidly

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Profound Medical reported revenue of $4.2 million, an increase of 108% year over year. Moreover, its gross margins expanded to 71% from 52% over the last 12 months.  

Profound is expanding its addressable market with the new BPH TULSA AI module, which will triple its target patient population from 200,000 cancer patients to approximately 600,000 total prostate disease patients annually.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect its sales to rise from $15.22 million in 2024 to $291 million in 2029, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 80.4%.

This rapid expansion will help the company benefit from economies of scale and improve profit margins steadily. Bay Street expects Profound Medical to report adjusted earnings per share of $4.42 in 2029, compared to a loss per share of $1.60 in 2024.

If the TSX stock is priced at a cheap forward price-to-earnings multiple of 10 times, it will trade around $44 in early 2028, indicating an upside potential of almost 500% from current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock at All-Time Highs to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top Canadian stock owns many of the brands Canadians use every day, checking all the essential boxes.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Stocks for Dividends and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Monthly Income Stock Is Perfect for Your TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

With market volatility rising, here’s a top REIT offering consistent monthly income and long-term value for TFSA investors.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock remains down but is due for a huge comeback for investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Where to Invest $7,000 in the TSX Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends and now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $30,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top Canadian stocks have one thing in common: stability. Let's get into why.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

This TSX Stock Down 20% Could Triple Your Money by 2028

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 20% from its 52-week high, this TSX stock is positioned to more than triple investor returns over the next…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 37% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canadian stock we're discussing may not seem essential, but parents would argue otherwise.

Read more »