Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With a $7,000 Investment Today

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With a $7,000 Investment Today

So, you want to put that money to work? Don’t overcomplicate things and instead invest in these top choices.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Image source: Getty Images

Putting $7,000 to work in the stock market doesn’t need to be complicated. In fact, it can be a smart and exciting way to grow your wealth, especially if you’re picking Canadian stocks that are thriving in their own unique sectors. Right now, three stocks stand out with solid recent earnings, strong momentum, and a compelling story. Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO), and Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) each offer something a little different, but together they make a well-rounded mini-portfolio.

Aritzia

Let’s start with Aritzia. This Vancouver-based fashion retailer has come a long way from its mall roots. It’s now a big player in the North American apparel space, especially among millennial and Gen Z shoppers. Aritzia has made serious inroads into the U.S., where its popularity continues to grow. In its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Canadian stock reported revenue of $895.1 million, up 31.3% from the same period last year. Even more impressive was its earnings jump, net income skyrocketed 311.6% to $99.6 million, or $0.84 per share. That’s not just good; it’s runway-model good.

Aritzia’s online store is also turning heads. E-commerce revenue rose by 42.4%, hitting $378.1 million. That means the Canadian stock isn’t just relying on its physical locations to drive growth, it’s becoming a full-fledged digital brand. And even in a tough retail environment, Aritzia seems to be navigating inventory challenges better than many peers. Its ability to stay stylish and profitable makes it a nice growth stock for any Canadian investor’s portfolio.

Imperial Oil

Now, let’s head into the oil patch. Imperial Oil may not be trendy like Aritzia, but it’s dependable, and its recent performance proves that. In the first quarter of 2025, Imperial reported net income of $1.29 billion, up 7.8% year over year. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.53, and the Canadian stock also generated $1.15 billion in free cash flow. These numbers show that even with fluctuating oil prices and market uncertainty, Imperial continues to deliver.

The Canadian stock averaged 418,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in upstream production and had a strong performance in refining, averaging 397,000 barrels per day in throughput. Imperial has also been rewarding shareholders with consistent dividend payments and a strong balance sheet to back them up. For investors who like cash flow, this stock adds a solid layer of stability.

Bombardier

Then there’s Bombardier, the turnaround story that just keeps getting better. After streamlining its business and shedding its commercial and rail segments, Bombardier is now laser-focused on business jets, and it’s paying off. In the first quarter of 2025, the Canadian stock reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 19% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit $248 million, a 21% increase, and net income landed at $44 million. That’s impressive for a Canadian stock that was written off not too long ago.

Bombardier also delivered 23 aircraft in the quarter and held a backlog of $14.2 billion, which means there’s strong demand for what it builds. Business travel is bouncing back, and Bombardier is carving out a premium spot in that market. Its focus, discipline, and global brand recognition make it a stock with a lot of lift potential, pun intended.

Bottom line

If you’ve got $7,000 and you’re looking to put it to work, this trio of Canadian stocks could be a great way to start. These bring a mix of growth, stability, and a little excitement, which is exactly what you want in a well-rounded portfolio. Aritzia gives you high-growth potential tied to brand strength and U.S. expansion. Imperial Oil offers dependable dividends and cash flow from a blue-chip name in Canada’s resource sector. And Bombardier delivers a recovery story with momentum and an order book that shows no signs of slowing down.

Of course, no investment is risk-free. Retail can be cyclical, oil prices swing with global headlines, and aerospace companies face supply chain issues just like everyone else. But these companies have proven they can manage through uncertainty and keep delivering results. And at today’s prices, they may just be giving investors a window of opportunity.

