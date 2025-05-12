Top Canadian Value Stocks Where I’d Invest My $7,000 TFSA Contribution

Here’s why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) are two top Canadian value stocks investors should get behind right now.

Finding and unleashing value in today’s market requires plenty of homework, guts, and the discipline to hold onto a given position through what could be some significant volatility ahead. Indeed, today’s market is no place for the meek. Stocks have shown the ability to swing wildly from week to week (or day to day). And with this heightened volatility comes the search for companies that can provide relative ballast to a portfolio presently.

The following two Canadian value stocks are among my top picks for investors looking to put $7,000 to work in the market over the course of the next year. Despite being stocks I’d put in the value category (due to relatively attractive valuations and forward growth prospects), I also think these companies could have more upside than many of the more aggressively priced options in the market.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in!

Restaurant Brands

One of the top companies I’ve long considered to be a “growth at a reasonable price” play in the Canadian stock market is Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR). In fact, I’d probably go so far as to say this company is my top pick in this grouping (of which investors have their own criteria to measure).

The company’s stock price has stagnated somewhat over the course of the past two years. That said, from a valuation perspective, investors today certainly get much better bank for their buck than they did in the past, with shares of QSR stock changing hands at just 13 times forward earnings. Impressively, this multiple comes alongside a dividend yield of 3.7% and a forward expected revenue growth rate around 21%.

Those kind of metrics are simply difficult to ignore, and I can’t find a plausible reason why this stock is trading at the level it is right now. Yes, some investors may be concerned about potential sector-wide headwinds (such as the rise of GLP-1 drugs) over the long term. But given the company’s long-term growth prospects in high-growth markets in Asia and other parts of the world, this is a name that looks well-positioned for big upside ahead and should be a top contender for new money positions in TFSAs right now in my view.

Dollarama

Another intriguing company that presents compelling facets of being both a value and growth stock is Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

I’ve discussed Dollarama in the past from a “GARP” angle, but I do think the company’s overall fundamentals have improved over time (even as its share price has rocketed higher, as the chart above shows).

Dollarama has posted eye-watering returns on equity numbers for a long time (with its most recent figures coming in near 150%). At this level, investors are generating roughly $1.50 for every dollar invested (each and every year), a metric that’s absurdly high and speaks to Dollarama’s ability to generate impressive operating leverage over time.

As Dollarama’s footprint continues to grow both domestically and abroad, I think this is a company that could continue to see its stock price surge over time.

Currently, DOL stock is much more pricey than that of Restaurant Brands at 32 times forward earnings. But in terms of the company’s defensive profile in an uncertain market, this premium is certainly understandable in my view.