Why CAE Stock Popped 9% After Earnings

Few Canadian stocks offer the stability and growth as this one, especially after earnings.

When a company reports a half-billion-dollar quarterly loss, you might expect its stock to tank. But that wasn’t the case for CAE (TSX:CAE) after it posted its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Instead of heading south, the stock popped nearly 9% in a single day. So, what gives? Let’s get into it and why the numbers actually look good.

What happened?

CAE’s headline numbers looked bleak. Revenue came in at $1.126 billion, a bit lower than the $1.197 billion posted the year before. The real jaw-dropper was the net loss of $504.7 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to a profit of $93.6 million the prior year. This loss wasn’t due to a broken business model or declining sales; it was largely due to a $568 million non-cash goodwill impairment in its Defence and Security segment.

Goodwill impairments don’t impact cash flow. These are accounting write-downs that signal past acquisitions haven’t performed as hoped. Investors hate to see them, but they don’t mean the company is in danger. In fact, CAE’s free cash flow was strong, with $191.1 million for the quarter, up from $147.6 million the year before. For the full fiscal year, CAE stock generated $418.2 million in free cash flow, a 26% increase.

That’s why the market rallied. Stripping away the impairment, the business showed signs of strength, especially in Civil Aviation. Civil revenue hit $700.8 million in Q4, up from $661.4 million a year ago. Operating income for this segment rose 17% to $191.4 million. CAE stock also reported a record $6.44 billion backlog in Civil Aviation, which means there’s a ton of business lined up for the future.

More to come

CAE is best known for its pilot training programs and aviation simulators. As the global aviation industry continues to rebound post-COVID, airlines are hiring and training pilots again. More travel means more demand for simulation services and training programs, CAE’s bread and butter. Its joint ventures with airlines and governments around the world help it maintain a competitive moat. And with a rising number of simulator deployments and pilot enrolments, Civil Aviation is firmly back on course.

The Defence and Security segment is where things get tricky. Revenue fell slightly year over year, and the segment posted a $680 million operating loss, mostly due to the impairment. But CAE stock is working to clean this up. It’s walking away from legacy contracts that haven’t delivered strong returns. It’s also restructuring and focusing on “higher quality” program pursuits. That sounds like corporate-speak, but it likely means fewer risky government contracts and a pivot to more profitable defence training and simulation work.

The guidance also gave investors a reason to cheer. For fiscal 2025, CAE stock expects Civil Aviation to grow adjusted segment operating income in the low double digits, with a margin of around 23%. That’s a solid forecast. In Defence, the company sees modest revenue growth and a gradual return to profitability, with operating margins in the 6% to 7% range.

Bottom line

The stock’s bounce makes more sense when you zoom out. CAE’s valuation had already been beaten down due to fears about defence performance and market-wide volatility. So, when the report came out and showed that the Civil segment is booming and Defence is being fixed, investors saw the silver lining. A strong cash position and full-year growth potential sweetened the outlook.

If you’re a long-term investor, this kind of earnings reaction can be a buying signal. CAE stock isn’t just a cyclical aviation play anymore; it’s become a global leader in simulation-based training across multiple sectors. And it’s generating real cash to back it up.

So, yes, CAE stock reported a massive loss. But the market didn’t blink. Why? Because it was looking ahead, not in the rear-view mirror. And for now, CAE looks like it’s flying toward smoother skies.