1 Magnificent TSX Value Stock Down 28% I’m Buying With Confidence

goeasy is a rare combination of value, income, and growth worth considering today for high-risk, long-term investors.

If you’re a Canadian investor hunting for a beaten-down gem on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), goeasy (TSX: GSY) should be on your radar. This magnificent financial services stock is down 28% from its 52-week high of $206 — and I see that as a golden opportunity to load up shares for long-term investors.

goeasy has a long history of delivering strong, market-beating returns, underpinned by disciplined growth, robust margins, and consistent dividend hikes. Despite the recent slide, its long-term track record remains stellar and resilient through various economic cycles.

A track record of explosive wealth creation

Let’s cut to the numbers – they speak for themselves. An initial $10,000 investment in goeasy stock, including dividends, would have grown dramatically:

Years Annual Return Value 3 14.7% $15,080 5 26.6% $32,470 10 24.6% $90,510

Even in its “worst” three-year period, investors earned nearly 15% per year – beating the market and many blue-chip stocks. Its earnings-per-share growth rates of 17% (three-year), 26% (five-year), and 29% (10-year) confirm that these returns weren’t just luck – they’re backed by sustainable business execution and operational excellence.

Dividends tell the same story. goeasy’s dividend growth has been nothing short of extraordinary, averaging 21% to 30% annually over the past decade. Today, investors are getting nearly a 4% dividend yield, a rare find in a stock with this much growth potential still ahead.

Why the valuation screams “buy”

Currently trading around $148 at writing, goeasy sports a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.7, which is over 20% below its 10-year average P/E of 11.4. That’s a serious value gap. Even more compelling, analysts peg its fair value at $211.30 – implying a potential 40–50% upside from today’s levels.

In short: you’re buying growth, income, and proven management at a deep discount, while the broader market often chases overvalued tech or cyclical stocks.

What makes goeasy different?

goeasy specializes in alternative lending – it caters to non-prime borrowers who often don’t qualify for bank loans. It does this through three well-defined segments:

easyfinancial: Offers personal, home equity, and auto loans up to $150,000.

easyhome: Lease-to-own services for furniture and electronics – no credit checks needed.

LendCare: Point-of-sale financing for healthcare, retail, and home improvement.

With over 400 locations, an expanding digital platform, and retail partnerships, goeasy has built a scalable, high-margin business with meaningful room to expand.

Another reason to feel confident? Insiders own around 21% of the company – currently worth nearly $500 million. That kind of ownership suggests deep alignment with shareholder interests and a long-term conviction in the business’s direction.

Risks to watch – but not fear

Like any lender, goeasy faces some key risks. Regulatory changes could cap interest rates and compress margins. A downturn in the economy could lead to more loan defaults. And rising interest rates may increase its borrowing costs and reduce future profit margins.

That said, goeasy has navigated economic cycles before – and continued growing. For long-term investors with a higher risk tolerance, these are calculated and manageable risks.

The Foolish investor takeaway

goeasy is a rare combination of value, income, and growth. It’s down, not broken – and that makes it a magnificent TSX stock I’m buying with confidence as a part of my diversified portfolio.