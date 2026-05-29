Given their dependable cash flows, attractive yields, and significant development opportunities, these three Canadian stocks are attractive buys for income-seeking investors.

Looking for a 5.2% Average Yield? These 3 TSX Stocks Are Worth a Look

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

These high-quality dividend stocks are supported by resilient business models, strategic growth initiatives, and consistent dividend payout histories, making them strong candidates for an income-focused investment portfolio.

Enbridge, Bank of Nova Scotia, and SmartCentres REIT offer a robust average yield of 5.2%, providing investors with a blend of reliable passive income, stability, and long-term growth potential.

Dividend stocks are an essential component of a well-balanced investment portfolio. In addition to providing a steady stream of passive income, these companies can help reduce overall portfolio volatility due to their established business models, stable cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts. High-quality dividend-paying companies are often more resilient during periods of economic uncertainty, making them attractive options for long-term investors seeking both income and stability.

Moreover, investors can further enhance their long-term returns by reinvesting dividends, thereby benefiting from compounding. As reinvested payouts generate additional income and capital appreciation, even modest investments can grow significantly over the long run.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at three high-quality dividend stocks that currently offer an average yield of approximately 5.2%, making them compelling choices for investors seeking a combination of reliable passive income, stability, and long-term growth potential.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an attractive dividend stock for long-term investors due to its stable cash flows, resilient business model, attractive yield, and solid growth prospects. The company generates approximately 98% of its earnings from contracted businesses and regulated assets, while nearly 80% of its adjusted EBITDA is indexed to inflation. This structure helps shield its financial performance from commodity price swings, economic uncertainty, and inflationary pressures.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Supported by its dependable operations and expanding asset base, Enbridge has built an impressive dividend track record. The company has paid dividends for 70 consecutive years and increased its dividend annually for the past 31 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share, yielding approximately 5%.

Looking ahead, growing oil and natural gas production and consumption across North America should continue to drive demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. To capitalize on these opportunities, the company plans to invest between $10 billion and $11 billion annually in growth projects, which could support steady long-term financial expansion.

Meanwhile, management expects to return between $40 billion and $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, reinforcing the sustainability and attractiveness of its future dividend payouts.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another dividend stock that appears attractive for long-term investors is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). The bank offers a broad range of financial services across multiple countries and generates stable, reliable cash flows through its diversified revenue streams. Supported by its resilient business model, BNS has paid dividends continuously since 1833, making it one of Canada’s most established dividend-paying companies. Additionally, the bank has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.7% over the past decade and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 4.1%.

Looking ahead, the bank is focusing on expanding its highly profitable North American operations while gradually reducing its exposure to lower-margin and riskier Latin American markets. This strategic repositioning could improve earnings stability and strengthen the consistency of its long-term cash flows.

In addition, management has authorized a new share repurchase program that will allow the bank to buy back up to 15 million shares over the next 12 months, reducing its outstanding share count by approximately 1.2%. Meanwhile, persistent inflationary pressures could delay further interest rate cuts by central banks, potentially benefiting BNS’s core lending business by supporting stronger net interest margins (NIM).

Considering its reliable dividend history, strategic growth initiatives, shareholder-friendly capital allocation, and attractive yield, BNS appears well-positioned as a solid long-term addition to an income-focused investment portfolio.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

Another high-yield dividend stock that appears attractive for income-focused investors is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN). Given its strategically located properties and solid tenant base, the REIT maintains healthy occupancy levels regardless of broader economic conditions.

Along with stable occupancy, SmartCentres’s ongoing lease-up activity and rising rental rates have strengthened its financial performance while rewarding unitholders with attractive distributions. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, yielding approximately 6.6% on an annualized basis.

Looking ahead, demand for retail space in Canada remains resilient, creating a favourable environment for the REIT’s continued growth. SmartCentres currently has approximately 0.8 million square feet of projects under construction and also possesses a substantial development pipeline totalling 87 million square feet at various stages of planning and development. Given its resilient tenant base, dependable cash flows, attractive yield, and significant development opportunities, SmartCentres appears well-positioned to remain a compelling choice for income-seeking investors.