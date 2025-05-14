Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 TSX Down 22% to Buy and Hold as Volatility Persists

1 TSX Down 22% to Buy and Hold as Volatility Persists

Shopify stock has had its fair shares of ups and downs, but right now this rebounding tech stock looks like it’s recovering.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

When the market hands you a discount on a great company, it’s worth paying attention. That’s exactly what’s happening with Shopify (TSX:SHOP) right now. This Canadian tech darling is no stranger to wild price swings. But when a stock this strong drops nearly 22% from its 52-week high, long-term investors might want to perk up. Shopify stock isn’t a speculative gamble; it’s a business with deep roots in e-commerce and a growing global footprint. And right now, it’s looking undervalued compared to where it’s been and where it could go next.

Numbers don’t lie

Let’s start with the current numbers. As of writing, Shopify stock trades around $142.50 per share. Not long ago, it was flying closer to $183.53. That’s a drop of 22%, placing it far from its peak and much closer to its 52-week low of $72.36. Despite this decline, Shopify stock still holds a market cap of around $184 billion, which gives you a sense of just how massive it is. This isn’t some scrappy upstart. It’s a proven name in the world of e-commerce platforms, powering businesses of all sizes around the world.

So, what’s behind the recent dip? It wasn’t a collapse in business. In fact, Shopify stock reported a very strong first-quarter earnings result for 2025. Revenue came in at US$2.36 billion, which marked a 27% year-over-year increase. That kind of top-line growth is hard to ignore. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is basically the total value of transactions processed through Shopify’s platform, which rose to US$74.75 billion, up 23% from the same time last year. It’s clear that Shopify stock is still expanding, and merchants are still choosing it to run their stores.

What happened?

But here’s the part that made investors pause. Shopify stock posted a net loss of US$682 million. That’s a big number, and it made headlines. But when you dig deeper, you find that most of the loss was due to a US$908 million write-down on equity investments. That’s more of a paper loss than a business failure. If you strip out those one-time charges, the adjusted net income actually came in at US$226 million. That’s up from US$144 million a year ago. Operating income also more than doubled to US$203 million, and Shopify stock’s free cash flow jumped to US$363 million, representing a solid 15% margin. That kind of financial progress shows a company that’s not only growing but managing its cash wisely.

Looking ahead, Shopify stock expects more of the same. Management is forecasting revenue growth in the mid-20% range for the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit is expected to grow in the high teens, and free cash flow should stay in the mid-teens as a percentage of revenue. So even with the market being cautious, Shopify stock is charging ahead with plans that suggest sustainable growth is still in play.

Think long term

One of the big reasons Shopify is worth holding onto is its position in the digital economy. It has grown beyond a simple e-commerce platform. It now offers payment processing, shipping, financing, and even artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools to help merchants manage their businesses. It’s built an ecosystem that’s sticky; once a merchant starts using Shopify, switching to a competitor isn’t an easy decision.

It’s also important to remember that volatility is part of the story with tech stocks, especially those with ambitious growth plans. Shopify stock has gone through boom-and-bust cycles before. In 2020 and 2021, it skyrocketed. Then came the sell-offs. Now, it seems to be back on solid footing, financially stronger and still expanding. If you’re buying for the long haul, the dips can be opportunities to lock in value.

Bottom line

So, what’s the bottom line? Shopify is down nearly 22% from its high, but the business is still thriving. Revenue is climbing, cash flow is strong, and the future outlook remains optimistic. For investors with a long time horizon, this could be the right moment to scoop up shares while the stock is still trading below its potential. It won’t stay this cheap forever, and when the market comes around, those who bought the dip might be very glad they did.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

My Top 2 TSX Tech Stocks: Smart Bets for Canadian Technology Exposure

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remain two of my top TSX tech stock picks in this current market,…

Read more »

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Small-Cap Stock to Buy With $900 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

With its strong foothold in high-growth sectors, this small-cap stock can navigate economic uncertainties well and deliver massive gains.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Growth Stock, This Would Be It

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite strong buying on positive investor sentiment, this healthy growth stock still trades at a discount.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Blackberry: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry is a high risk, but potentially high reward stock suitable for some torque in a well-diversified portfolio.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Why CAE Stock Popped 9% After Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Few Canadian stocks offer the stability and growth as this one, especially after earnings.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest AI Stock to Buy With $2,200 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

This AI stock is posied to grow revenue and free cash flow at an enviable rate through 2028. Is the…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

The Smartest Tech Stock to Buy With $4,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, this tech stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in May 2025.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth and income, these two are some of the best options out there.

Read more »