Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Before May 22?

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Before May 22?

TD Bank stock is bouncing back strong in 2025, and here’s why you may want to consider it ahead of the upcoming earnings report.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has been a reliable performer through all kinds of market conditions. And 2025 has been no different as the TD stock has jumped by 17.3% so far this year to currently trade at $89.80 per share with a market cap of $158 billion. Also, it offers a reliable 4.7% annualized dividend yield at the current market price.

As the TSX continues to remain volatile due to global trade tensions and economic uncertainties, that kind of stability matters more than ever. As the second-largest Canadian bank, based on its market cap, prepares to report its fiscal second quarter of 2025 (the three months ended in April) earnings on May 22, investors are asking whether now is the time to jump in.

Before considering a pre-earnings move on TD stock, let’s walk through its recent earnings track record and what investors are watching for in the next release.

Why TD Bank stock is rallying in 2025

Several forces are at play behind TD Bank stock’s strong performance so far this year.

Part of the lift comes from the broader optimism across Canadian bank stocks. With the Bank of Canada now easing interest rates, borrowing costs are starting to come down. That’s great news for banks like TD because it could encourage more lending activity.

It’s also important to note that TD stock fell nearly 11% last year, underperforming most of its peers. One major reason for that was the U.S. probe into the bank’s anti-money laundering (AML) program, which hurt investor sentiment for months.

But the good news is that the issue is now settled. TD reached a resolution with U.S. regulators late last year and is already implementing improvements as part of the remediation process. That clarity seems to have eased one of the biggest concerns holding back TD stock.

Recent results show growing momentum

For the three months ended January 2025, the bank posted an adjusted net profit of $3.6 billion, nearly flat on a YoY (year-over-year) basis. However, its revenue jumped 10% sequentially to hit $14.1 billion, while earnings rose 17% sequentially to $2.02 per share.

Digging a bit deeper, its Canadian personal and commercial banking segment saw record revenue of $5.2 billion, driven by healthy loan and deposit volume growth. Meanwhile, its wealth management and insurance posted a 23% YoY surge in net income with the help of higher fee-based revenue and insurance premiums.

The bigger picture for long-term investors

Besides its improving financial growth trends, TD is actively addressing its U.S. anti-money laundering issues, as it has committed around US$500 million this fiscal year to strengthen governance and controls. While this has weighed on its U.S. retail segment’s earnings lately, it’s a clear sign that the bank is serious about turning the page.

In addition, the bank’s focus on the ongoing restructuring of its U.S. balance sheet could unlock stronger net interest income in the second half of the fiscal year.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable dividend stock to hold for the long term, TD’s steady fundamentals, improving U.S. operations, and strong capital position could make it worth considering, especially with the next earnings report just around the corner.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy Before May 27?

| Jitendra Parashar

With the next earnings just around the corner, here’s what investors should know about Scotiabank’s (TSX:BNS) recent run and future…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Stocks for Beginners

How to Approach CIBC Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC stock is one of the best banks out there, and yet it doesn't really get the attention it deserves.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are some of the safest to hold on to, but these three are the best out there.

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Financial Stock Down 23% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This top TSX financial stock is trading well below its recent peak, but its long-term fundamentals remain rock solid.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Bank Stocks

This Canadian Bank Pays 4.75% and Could Double Your Money by 2030

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian bank is a top pick for its lucrative dividend and potential to double your money in five years.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Corporation Be in 4 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong earnings, big capital to deploy, and smart growth bets, Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) could be a long-term winner worth…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Bank Stocks

This Canadian Bank Stock Down 14% is an Income Investor’s Dream

| Kay Ng

Scotiabank’s short-term stumbles have opened a window of opportunity for income investors to collect a juicy dividend.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Bank Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This TSX Stock Before it Explodes Higher

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a superb stock that can provide decades of income growth? This TSX stock screams opportunity right…

Read more »