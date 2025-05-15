The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $30K

Do you have $30,000 sitting there doing nothing? Then you need to invest in Canadian stocks like these!

Starting an investment journey with $30,000 is no small feat. That kind of cash can plant some serious seeds for future wealth with the right Canadian stocks. For anyone looking to tap into this market with a balance of growth, stability, and a bit of innovation, three TSX-listed stocks stand out. Those are Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A), Shopify (TSX:SHOP), and Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ).

CTC

If there’s a retailer that knows the Canadian consumer inside and out, it’s this one. From snow blowers to camping gear to tires, Canadian Tire has embedded itself in the country’s shopping culture. As of its first quarter 2025 earnings, the Canadian stock posted a 4.0% increase in retail revenue, reaching $3.06 billion. Comparable sales across its stores were up 4.7%, and normalized diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.18.

Canadian Tire isn’t flashy, but that’s not what makes it appealing. It’s a proven, resilient business with strong brands like SportChek and Mark’s under its umbrella. And its ability to hold its ground in both physical and online retail makes it even more relevant. The Canadian stock is also committed to returning value to shareholders, including a healthy dividend and consistent share buybacks.

Shopify

Shopify remains one of the most exciting growth stories in Canada, even with its ups and downs. After a big drop from its pandemic-era highs, the Canadian stock has been steadily regaining investor confidence. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Shopify reported $2.36 billion in revenue, up 27% from the year before. Adjusted net income hit $226 million, and operating income more than doubled to $203 million. The headline net loss of $682 million was mostly tied to investment-related charges, not its core operations.

Shopify is evolving. It’s not just for small- and mid-sized merchants anymore. It’s now a major player in the global e-commerce infrastructure, serving big names and expanding fast into enterprise solutions. Its partnerships and acquisitions are aimed at boosting logistics and payment capabilities, making it harder for competitors to keep up. While Shopify doesn’t pay a dividend, it offers growth that could seriously compound for the long term.

SJ

Then there’s Stella-Jones. This Canadian stock doesn’t always make headlines, but it’s quietly one of the most consistent performers on the TSX. Stella-Jones manufactures pressure-treated wood products, the kind used in railway ties, utility poles, and construction materials. It’s not glamorous, but it’s essential. And that’s the point.

In Q1 2025, Stella-Jones reported $773 million in sales, a 6% increase from the same quarter last year. Net income rose to $93 million, up from $77 million, while operating income climbed to $143 million. Part of this was helped along by an insurance settlement from a fire in 2023, but even without that, the core business remains strong. The Canadian stock also carries a dividend, adding another layer of reliability for investors.

What makes Stella-Jones so attractive is its stability and consistent demand. Railways and utilities are not going away. With infrastructure spending expected to stay strong across North America, demand for Stella-Jones’s products should remain steady. This stock won’t be the one that triples in value overnight, but it will likely reward patient investors over time.

Bottom line

With $30,000 to invest, putting $10,000 into each of these Canadian stocks gives you a nice balance. Canadian Tire gives you exposure to retail and consumer spending. Shopify brings the tech growth and global reach. Stella-Jones adds the stability of essential infrastructure and a reliable dividend. Together, the trio covers a lot of ground, literally and figuratively.

In short, if you’re looking to invest $30,000 in the Canadian market right now, this mix of Canadian Tire, Shopify, and Stella-Jones offers the right blend of stability, income, and growth to set your portfolio up for long-term success. Whether you’re just getting started topping off your portfolio, these three Canadian stocks make a compelling case to buy and hold.