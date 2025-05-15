Member Login
Where I’d Put $1,000 Right Now in 2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks

Let’s get into growth, and why these two top Canadian stocks offer it up in spades.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
When you’ve got $1,000 ready to invest, the question isn’t just where to put it, but how to make it count. You want growth potential, but without putting all your eggs in one basket. That’s why, if I were investing that $1,000 right now in Canadian stocks, I’d split it evenly between two very different, but complementary, companies: Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and TELUS (TSX:T). So let’s get into why.

Lightspeed

Let’s start with Lightspeed. Based in Montreal, Lightspeed offers cloud-based point-of-sale and commerce software for retailers and restaurants. Its tools help merchants process payments, manage inventory, book reservations, and connect with customers. Essentially, it makes running a business easier – especially in today’s hybrid world where brick-and-mortar meets digital. That value has helped it expand across over 100 countries.

Lightspeed hasn’t had the smoothest ride over the past couple of years. After peaking during the e-commerce boom, the Canadian stock fell considerably. But lately, it’s showing signs of a rebound. In its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, Lightspeed posted revenue of US$239.7 million, up 25% year over year. The commerce platform’s gross transaction volume also rose to US$27.5 billion, up 20% from a year earlier. And importantly, it reported an adjusted profit of US$0.17 per share, beating expectations by a wide margin.

The path to profitability is key here. Lightspeed made big acquisitions to fuel its growth and now it’s focused on integrating those assets and becoming leaner. Operating losses have narrowed, and the Canadian stock is guiding toward full-year revenue between US$910 million and US$925 million. That’s solid growth. More importantly, it shows this isn’t a Canadian stock in decline, it’s still scaling, just more efficiently than before.

TELUS

Now, let’s balance that with TELUS. This Vancouver-based telecom giant offers mobile, internet, and digital services to over 18 million Canadians. It may not be flashy, but it’s consistent, and right now, that’s worth a lot. While Lightspeed represents a growth bet, TELUS is the comfort food of Canadian investing. Steady, familiar, and packed with dividends.

In its Q1 2025 results, TELUS reported operating revenue of $5.1 billion, up 3% from the year before. Net income came in at $301 million, and the Canadian stock added 218,000 new customer connections, driven by both wireless and internet growth. What sets TELUS apart is how it keeps investing in new areas. It’s not just phones and modems anymore. Its TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture platforms are expanding into global markets, offering future growth potential outside the usual telecom space.

TELUS also rewards shareholders. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4163 per share, or about $1.67 annually. That’s a yield of just under 7.5% based on its current share price of around $22. TELUS has raised its dividend every year for 20 years. You don’t need to hope for big capital gains either, because you’re earning while you wait. And those dividends could grow as the Canadian stock continues to hike its payout.

Bottom line

So here’s why I’d divide that $1,000 between these two stocks. With Lightspeed, you’re buying potential. If it keeps expanding, hits profitability, and regains investor confidence, the upside could be substantial. It’s a higher-risk play, but one that could pay off in a few years. With TELUS, you’re buying peace of mind and income. You get a reliable dividend and the potential for modest long-term growth as the Canadian stock leans into digital health and global expansion.

Of course, no investment is guaranteed. But this blend of tech ambition and telecom stability is one of the smarter ways I’d put $1,000 to work right now. For Canadian investors looking to build wealth without betting it all on one horse, Lightspeed and TELUS make a strong, diversified starting point.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

