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Quantum Computing Stocks Are Hot: Here’s a Canadian One to Buy Now

Explore the fascinating world of Quantum Computing and its potential to revolutionize technology and problem-solving.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Quantum computing is gaining momentum with significant investments from tech companies and government grants, though it still faces challenges like high error rates and the need for scalable solutions.
  • Investors are drawn to quantum computing despite its risks, with stocks experiencing rapid surges and corrections driven by funding news and technological advancements.

All the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Christofer Nolan fans may geek out at the mention of quantum computing. After all, they presented quantum mechanics to the masses. A multi-dimensional world where subatomic particles interact and behave differently. Out of fiction and into reality, some companies are spending billions on quantum computing research.

scientist monitors quantum computer

Source: Getty Images

What is quantum computing?

The first breakthrough happened in 2019 when Google’s quantum computers outperformed classical supercomputers, proving quantum computers can tackle complicated problems 10 times faster. That led to several efforts in commercializing quantum computing, using it alongside classical computing. But the quantum ecosystem is completely different. While many big tech companies, from Honeywell to Amazon, have been working on it for years, none has made it commercially feasible so far.

Today, quantum computing is in the research lab, where challenges related to scaling, error rate, cooling, and hardware are being addressed. Without going much deeper into the science, quantum computers use qubits while classic computers use bits. There are multiple ways to make qubit technologies. The problem is that these qubits cannot stay in the quantum state long enough to perform calculations. Any outside noise, such as slight vibration or a temperature change, can affect the quantum state (scientific name: decoherence). The qubit may lose stored data and affect the calculation midway, leading to errors. Many companies have made workable quantum computers, but the error rate remains a challenge.

Think of quantum computing like Nvidia talking about artificial intelligence (AI) in 2005. It took almost 10-12 years to see the first commercial use of AI materialize and 20 years for AI proliferation. In the process, Nvidia developed the graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture and software tools to handle parallel computing. GPU technology found its way into PC games, blockchain, and crypto mining before achieving its core strength in AI. That’s how innovation works.

The momentum is building around this future tech. It has attracted investors and government funding. The U.S. Department of Commerce granted US$100 million each to three pure-play quantum computing companies, Quantinuum, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum, under the CHIPS and Science Act in September 2026. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency awarded a major contract for its quantum computing research program to IonQ in April 2026. In October 2025, JPMorgan Chase included quantum computing in its US$1.5 trillion advanced technology investments over the next decade.

Another momentum driver is milestones in this future tech, as it brings us closer to futuristic tech. Developments and investments create a wave and drive up all quantum computing stocks.

Traditional valuations and fundamentals work differently for such stocks. Take IonQ, for instance: its US$15.4 billion market capitalization, US$130 million revenue, and US$686 million operating expenses make no investing case. Its price-to-sales ratio is 56, which is still acceptable compared to Rigetti’s  391.

How to make money in quantum computing stocks

Given the high risk involved in quantum computing, stocks move in waves. Quantum computing stocks surge 80-100% in two to three months thanks to momentum drivers like new funding or progress in research. However, stock prices cool as investors book profits. Many traders use a short position to benefit from the dip.

Canadian stock you could consider buying  

In the quantum universe, there are some pure-play Canadian stocks that are working on finding solutions to commercialize quantum computing. Quantum eMotion (TSXV: QNC) is making a solution to protect governments, enterprises, and innovators against future quantum-powered cyberattacks. Any company looking to adopt quantum computing needs to ensure that its data is safe. Quantum eMotion will help with it.

Quantum eMotion stock rides the quantum waves. In the September-October 2025 wave of the JPMorgan Chase announcement, QNC stock surged 260% in just two months to $4 before correcting to $2.25 in November 2025. Since then, this is the first time the stock has fallen to $2.3.

You could consider buying the stock near $3, but only invest the money you don’t need. This stock will need some active investing, as you will have to check momentum. Note that its trading volumes are slow, so you may not be able to exit smoothly until the next momentum wave. Otherwise, you could buy the stock and hold it till retirement, waiting for the commercialization of the future tech.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Honeywell Technologies, IonQ, JPMorgan Chase, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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