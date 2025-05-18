Investors: How to Maximize Returns and Minimize Risk in Today’s Market

Forget about getting rich quick. Take less risk in the stock market by investing in diversified ETFs and loading up on market weakness.

In today’s unpredictable financial landscape, striking the right balance between growing your wealth and protecting it can feel like walking a tightrope. Yet, with the right mindset and tools, investors can significantly improve their chances of maximizing returns while minimizing risk.

1. Think long term and stay disciplined

Sure, the idea of getting rich overnight is appealing — but in the real world of investing, wealth accumulation is a marathon, not a sprint. Businesses take time to grow, and along the way, they face headwinds — from operational hiccups to shifting macroeconomic conditions.

The most effective investors adopt a non-speculative, long-term mindset. This means hunting for high-quality businesses, buying them at reasonable valuations, and resisting the temptation to chase hype. It also means building a well-diversified portfolio that aligns with your risk tolerance and stage of life.

Younger investors, for instance, typically have time on their side and can afford more exposure to equities, which have historically offered the highest long-term returns — albeit with greater short-term volatility.

2. Use asset allocation and ETFs to your advantage

A smart asset-allocation strategy involves balancing risk and return by spreading your investments across cash, bonds, and stocks. One simple way to achieve this is through an all-in-one exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:XGRO). This fund maintains an 80/20 split between stocks and bonds, offering broad exposure to global markets while automatically re-balancing for you.

With a low management expense ratio of just 0.20%, XGRO is a cost-effective, passive strategy ideal for long-term investors. Its 10-year return of 7.3% demonstrates solid performance, while its current yield of about 1.4% suggests the fund emphasizes capital growth over income. A dollar-cost averaging approach — regularly investing regardless of market conditions — can help you take advantage of market dips while reducing emotional decision-making.

3. Enhance growth with wise stock picks

While ETFs provide a solid foundation, savvy investors can boost returns by selectively adding individual stocks — especially during market pullbacks. A prime example is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), one of Canada’s largest and most resilient banks.

TD has faced serious challenges in recent years. A US$3 billion (CA$4.3 billion) fine in 2024 related to anti-money-laundering failures shook investor confidence. In response, U.S. regulators imposed an asset cap on its U.S. operations, stalling its growth south of the border. Leadership changes and a strategic overhaul are now underway to restore credibility and momentum.

Despite these hurdles, TD remains a dividend giant with a long track record of steady income growth. Currently yielding 4.6% — which is above its 10-year average of 4% — TD shares offer nice income for investors willing to weather the uncertainty. Over the past few years, bold investors who bought the dip near $73 have seen gains of more than 20% and enjoy a yield on cost of over 5.7%.

The Foolish investor takeaway

In a market full of noise and short-term panic, maximizing returns and minimizing risk is about staying grounded. Blend passive ETF investing with occasional active stock picks on quality companies during downturns. Be patient, stay diversified, and keep your long-term goals in sight — your future self will thank you.