The TSX Is Facing a New Reality: 3 Stocks to Watch Now

Canada’s TSX is changing fast, and these three companies offer different ways to profit from it.

TMX Group profits when trading, listings, and data demand rise, though the stock can look pricey in calm markets.

The TSX faces a new reality, and investors can feel it. Canada’s market no longer runs on one simple story. Rates remain important, but capital flows, commodity prices, and global uncertainty now shape the next move. Investors want companies that can win even when growth looks uneven. That means durable cash flow, pricing power, and exposure to trends that do not disappear after one rough quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), TMX Group (TSX:X), and Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) fit that moment. Each gives investors a different way to handle this new TSX landscape. So, let’s look at what investors should consider with each.

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BAM

Investors keep searching for alternatives beyond traditional stocks and bonds. BAM stock raises and manages money across infrastructure, real estate, credit, renewable power, and private equity. When large institutions need long-term assets, BAM stock often sits near the front of the line.

Its latest quarter showed the machine still works. BAM stock reported distributable earnings of US$702 million, or US$0.43 per share, in the first quarter of 2026. Fee-related earnings rose 11% to US$772 million. The metric gives investors a cleaner look at the recurring money Brookfield earns from managing capital through changing markets.

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The growth angle comes from fundraising. BAM stock keeps leaning into infrastructure, insurance, credit, and private wealth. Those areas can grow even when public markets wobble. The risk comes from valuation and market sentiment. If asset sales slow or investors pull back from private markets, BAM stock could feel pressure. Still, its global reach makes it a strong stock to watch as capital keeps moving toward hard assets and long-term income.

X

TMX Group may sound less exciting, but that’s part of the appeal. It operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Montreal Exchange, clearing businesses, data products, and other market services. In short, it makes money from the activity around investing, trading, listing, and market data.

That setup looks useful in a shifting economy. More volatility can hurt some companies, but it can also increase trading volumes, demand for derivatives, and interest in data. TMX also benefits when companies raise capital or graduate from the TSXV to the TSX.

The first quarter backed up the case. TMX reported record revenue of $488.2 million, up 16% from a year earlier. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 33% to $0.65. Capital Formation revenue jumped 28%, while Derivatives Trading and Clearing revenue climbed 14%. Those numbers show a company plugged into the market’s nervous system.

The risk is valuation. TMX is not usually cheap because investors pay for its quality and steady position. A quieter market could also cool trading and listing activity. Even so, TMX looks like a smart stock to watch if Canada’s market gets busier, more global, and more resource-heavy.

FNV

Franco-Nevada brings the defensive side. The company owns royalties and streams tied to gold, precious metals, energy, and other assets. It may not run mines, but instead, it earns a cut from production. That gives investors commodity exposure with less direct operating risk.

Gold’s strength makes Franco-Nevada especially timely. In Q1 2026, the company reported record revenue of US$650.7 million, up 77% year over year. It sold 136,353 gold-equivalent ounces, up 8%. Higher gold prices helped, but acquisitions also supported growth.

The risk is price. Franco-Nevada often trades at a premium, and gold can reverse quickly if investor fear fades. The Cobre Panamá situation also remains important. Even so, Franco-Nevada offers a rare mix of commodity upside and business-model discipline.

Bottom line

The TSX’s new reality rewards quality. BAM stock can ride global capital flows. TMX can profit from market activity. Franco-Nevada can shine when investors want protection. For investors thinking beyond one quarter, that mix looks especially useful today.