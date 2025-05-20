Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Tire to Buy Assets From This Legendary Canadian Company: Time to Buy the Stock?

Canadian Tire to Buy Assets From This Legendary Canadian Company: Time to Buy the Stock?

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) just inked a $30 million deal to acquire some very prestigous brands from Hudson’s Bay Company.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

Iconic Canadian retailer Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is poised to scoop up some promising intellectual property (IP) assets from Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) as it winds things down and closes most of its stores. It’s noteworthy that the deal doesn’t include tangible assets (think inventory or existing stores) and will cost $30 million — a modest price that will allow Canadian Tire to keep the multi-century-old brand alive.

Back in March, I’d suggested that Canadian Tire go after some of HBC’s prized brands, which included its legendary Stripes alongside a wide range of other brands that I thought would have been a great fit over at Canadian Tire, Sport Chek, and Mark’s.

At the time, Canadian Tire had more than enough dry powder on the balance sheet. And with a strategy of acquiring exclusive brands, such a deal just made sense, especially given the surge in Canadian patriotism in recent months at the hands of Trump’s tariffs and the rise of the “buy Canadian” trend.

“With plenty of cash to put to work after the sale of Helly Hansen, perhaps Canadian Tire should acquire some prized assets from Hudson’s Bay Company as it goes into liquidation.” I wrote in my previous piece. “Undoubtedly, the Stripes brand is iconic, and I believe it would do profoundly well in the hands of Canadian Tire, another cherished Canadian company that may be able to expand the brand in a meaningful way.”

The HBC legacy will live on: Canadian Tire to buy HBC Stripes and other brands in a $30 million deal

As Hudson’s Bay aggressively sold down its inventory, the legendary Stripes items were quickly swept off the shelves. Indeed, the Stripes are a part of Canadian history. While only time will tell if Canadian consumers will continue buying up Striped goods once they’re available at various Canadian Tire retail stores, I still think Canadian Tire walked away with a massive bargain in hand as it aims to preserve what I view as an essential part of Canadian history.

Sure, it may sound a bit strange at first to envision a “shop-in-shop” HBC section between Canadian Tire’s sports goods and home renovation section. However, for Canadian Tire’s other storefronts (most notably Mark’s and Sport Chek), I think HBC and Stripe-branded goods make for a great addition.

As a massive fan of HBC and the Stripes-branded goods, I’ll be eagerly waiting for the moment when Stripes jackets, shirts, and more finally land at the local Sport Chek or Canadian Tire as the discretionary retailer looks to give its take and expand upon HBC’s prestigious, multi-century-old brands.

Apart from the unmistakable (and very Canadian) multi-coloured Stripes and the Hudson’s Bay branding (which includes the crest), Canadian Tire will also gain rights to a wide range of other brand names, including Zellers, Distinctly Home, Gluckenstein, and Hudson North once the deal’s approved by a judge. These are incredible additions to Canadian Tire’s growing portfolio of exclusive brands. And I’m quite shocked at how little it costs the firm for the deep portfolio of assets, on which I’m sure Canadian Tire will fetch a respectable return.

The bottom line

For now, Canadian Tire hasn’t really given specifics on what it intends to do with the HBC brands. We’ll just have to wait and see. Regardless, I’m very excited about the possibilities, as Canadian Tire has done such a great job of bringing out the best and building upon its acquired brands. Pundits seem to think a “store-in-store” concept would be coming. If it happens, Canadian consumers will have yet another reason to head over to the local Canadian Tire.

In any case, I’d chalk the $30 million deal as a huge win for Canadian Tire and its investors. It’s a low-risk/high-reward type of proposition, in my view, as Canadian Tire keeps the cherished HBC brands alive.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

investor looks at volatility chart
Stocks for Beginners

Market Dip: Opportunity or Risk This May?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the markets this May, then let's look at what Canadian stocks to consider.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Turmoil: This Canadian Stock Is a Buying Opportunity

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This Canadian stock is a buying opportunity because of the long-term viability of the business, notwithstanding the tariff turmoil.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever for Tax-Free Wealth Growth

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two giants from their respective industries if you’re on the hunt for long-term investments in a self-directed…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip Canadian stocks such as Dollarama should help you deliver outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks With Good Insulation From Trade Tensions

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) are two top stocks to buy for those concerned…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $8,700 in the TSX Today

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With $15,000!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock can be one of the best options for investors looking for growth, income, and so much more.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

Down by 62%: Is Dye & Durham Stock a Value Buy or Bust?

| Adam Othman

This TSX AI stock might be the perfect fit for your portfolio if you’re looking for a tech stock that…

Read more »