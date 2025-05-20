Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Crushing Machine With $15,000!

This stock can be one of the best options for investors looking for growth, income, and so much more.

Transforming your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a cash-crushing machine doesn’t mean chasing risky stocks or timing the market. It starts with a simple, powerful strategy: buy a reliable, growing business that pays dividends and has a long history of returning capital to shareholders. With $15,000 and a long-term mindset, one strong option is Finning International (TSX:FTT).

The stock

Finning isn’t flashy, but it’s essential. It’s the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, providing heavy equipment, parts, and service in Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. If a mining or construction project needs a dozer, loader, or power system, Finning is likely involved. And that’s exactly what makes it a powerful long-term investment. Demand for infrastructure, energy, and mining equipment doesn’t go away as it’s cyclical but dependable.

Let’s look at the numbers. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Finning posted strong results. Revenue came in at $2.5 billion, up 7% year over year. Product support led the way, rising 11%, while new equipment sales climbed 7%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.99, beating analyst expectations of $0.86. Return on invested capital hit 19.8%, well above historical averages, showing how well management is deploying capital. Even more promising is the equipment backlog, which reached a record $2.8 billion.

Earning income

What makes Finning stand out even more for a TFSA is its dividend growth. The company just raised its dividend by 10% to $0.3025 per quarter. That marks 24 consecutive years of dividend increases. For a Canadian stock, that puts Finning in elite territory. Long-term dividend growers not only provide consistent income, but research shows they often outperform the market over time thanks to reinvested dividends and compounding.

Curious as to what that $15,000 could earn you each year in dividends alone? Take a look!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FTT $52 288 $1.21 $348.48 quarterly $15,000

That’s $348.48 in your pocket. And if Finning keeps raising that dividend by even 5–10% per year, that income will snowball in your TFSA, tax-free. Reinvesting those dividends into more shares makes it even more powerful.

More to come

Finning’s management is also focused on creating value beyond the dividend. In Q1 2025, the company repurchased 1.4 million shares. That reduces the total share count, which increases your ownership stake and supports EPS growth. The company also completed the sale of 4Refuel, a non-core asset, for $450 million. That capital is being used to pay down debt and focus on its highest-return business units.

So, why is now a good time to consider Finning? The stock has pulled back slightly in recent months despite strong performance. This could be due to short-term worries about interest rates or global economic growth. But Finning’s diversified operations across multiple regions help buffer these risks. If energy prices rise or governments increase infrastructure spending, demand for Caterpillar equipment and Finning’s services will likely increase.

Bottom line

In short, Finning offers everything you want in a TFSA growth-and-income stock. It’s profitable, reliable, and shareholder-friendly. It has room to grow, a long runway of demand ahead, and a dividend that continues to rise. With $15,000 invested, you’d set yourself up for growing, tax-free cash flow that could fund other investments or simply boost your income later in life.

If you’re looking for a no-fuss, high-quality stock to turn your TFSA into a wealth-building machine, Finning deserves serious consideration. And the best part? You don’t need to touch it for decades. Just reinvest the dividends, let the business do its job, and watch your TFSA do exactly what it’s meant to do—grow tax-free, year after year.