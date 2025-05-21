These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000!

Turning $10,000 into $100,000 is every investor’s dream. It’s not something that happens overnight, but with the right combination of growth, timing, and a little risk, it’s certainly possible over the long term. Yet if your goal is massive upside, the real excitement lies in smaller, high-growth companies with the potential to expand rapidly. Two such names to consider right now are Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) and Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B).

Lumine

Lumine Group is a newer name in the markets, but not a new business. It was spun out from Constellation Software in 2023, adopting the same proven playbook of acquiring vertical market software companies. In simple terms, Lumine buys niche software businesses, integrates them, and helps them grow. These aren’t flashy tech companies chasing the next big trend. They’re stable, specialized firms that serve customers in telecom, utilities, and other infrastructure-heavy sectors.

Lumine’s most recent earnings tell a strong story. In the fourth quarter of 2024, it reported revenue of $187.1 million, up 31% from the same time last year. Operating income jumped to $68.7 million, a 65% increase. Net income for the quarter was $29.4 million, compared to a loss the year before. For all of 2024, Lumine brought in $668.4 million in revenue and generated $116.2 million in cash from operations. That resulted in $85.7 million in free cash flow, a key metric for any software company. The Canadian stock’s strategy is working, and investors are paying attention.

It has already delivered strong gains since its spinout, but if management continues to execute, there could be a lot more room to run. Software rollups like this can compound value over time. Constellation Software did it. Now Lumine is looking to do the same.

Bombardier

Bombardier is a different story. A few years ago, it was a bloated conglomerate facing financial distress. Since then, it has transformed into a focused business jet manufacturer. It sold off underperforming units, cleaned up its balance sheet, and doubled down on high-end aircraft. That transformation is now starting to show in the numbers.

In the first quarter of 2025, Bombardier reported revenues of $1.5 billion, up 19% from a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 21% to $248 million. Net income came in at $44 million. The Canadian stock delivered 23 aircraft in the quarter and has a strong backlog of $14.2 billion. That’s not just a number, it’s a clear signal of sustained demand and future revenue.

Bombardier has also improved its cash flow profile. It now has $1.2 billion in liquidity and has reduced its debt significantly from earlier levels. This means it can invest in growth while maintaining financial stability. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E ) is around 10, which suggests the stock is still reasonably valued given the earnings growth. Its share price is up more than 25% over the last 12 months.

Bottom line

If you’re investing $10,000 and want a shot at life-changing returns, splitting it between Lumine and Bombardier could be one way to do it. Lumine offers steady compounding through software acquisitions. Bombardier provides a leveraged play on the global business jet market. Both come with risk. But both also have strong catalysts working in their favour.

As always, it’s important to do your own research. These aren’t sleepy dividend stocks. They require a long-term mindset and some tolerance for volatility. But for those looking beyond blue chips, these two Canadian stocks could be just the kind of growth stories that make a big impact in your portfolio. With the right patience and positioning, $10,000 in either one might just turn into $100,000 someday.