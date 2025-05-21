Member Login
Home » Investing » These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000!

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000!

These two Canadian stocks remain excellent options for growth, especially in 2025.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Turning $10,000 into $100,000 is every investor’s dream. It’s not something that happens overnight, but with the right combination of growth, timing, and a little risk, it’s certainly possible over the long term. Yet if your goal is massive upside, the real excitement lies in smaller, high-growth companies with the potential to expand rapidly. Two such names to consider right now are Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) and Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B).

Lumine

Lumine Group is a newer name in the markets, but not a new business. It was spun out from Constellation Software in 2023, adopting the same proven playbook of acquiring vertical market software companies. In simple terms, Lumine buys niche software businesses, integrates them, and helps them grow. These aren’t flashy tech companies chasing the next big trend. They’re stable, specialized firms that serve customers in telecom, utilities, and other infrastructure-heavy sectors.

Lumine’s most recent earnings tell a strong story. In the fourth quarter of 2024, it reported revenue of $187.1 million, up 31% from the same time last year. Operating income jumped to $68.7 million, a 65% increase. Net income for the quarter was $29.4 million, compared to a loss the year before. For all of 2024, Lumine brought in $668.4 million in revenue and generated $116.2 million in cash from operations. That resulted in $85.7 million in free cash flow, a key metric for any software company. The Canadian stock’s strategy is working, and investors are paying attention.

It has already delivered strong gains since its spinout, but if management continues to execute, there could be a lot more room to run. Software rollups like this can compound value over time. Constellation Software did it. Now Lumine is looking to do the same.

Bombardier

Bombardier is a different story. A few years ago, it was a bloated conglomerate facing financial distress. Since then, it has transformed into a focused business jet manufacturer. It sold off underperforming units, cleaned up its balance sheet, and doubled down on high-end aircraft. That transformation is now starting to show in the numbers.

In the first quarter of 2025, Bombardier reported revenues of $1.5 billion, up 19% from a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 21% to $248 million. Net income came in at $44 million. The Canadian stock delivered 23 aircraft in the quarter and has a strong backlog of $14.2 billion. That’s not just a number, it’s a clear signal of sustained demand and future revenue.

Bombardier has also improved its cash flow profile. It now has $1.2 billion in liquidity and has reduced its debt significantly from earlier levels. This means it can invest in growth while maintaining financial stability. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E ) is around 10, which suggests the stock is still reasonably valued given the earnings growth. Its share price is up more than 25% over the last 12 months.

Bottom line

If you’re investing $10,000 and want a shot at life-changing returns, splitting it between Lumine and Bombardier could be one way to do it. Lumine offers steady compounding through software acquisitions. Bombardier provides a leveraged play on the global business jet market. Both come with risk. But both also have strong catalysts working in their favour.

As always, it’s important to do your own research. These aren’t sleepy dividend stocks. They require a long-term mindset and some tolerance for volatility. But for those looking beyond blue chips, these two Canadian stocks could be just the kind of growth stories that make a big impact in your portfolio. With the right patience and positioning, $10,000 in either one might just turn into $100,000 someday.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Lumine Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

2 Top AI Stocks Flying Under the Radar in May 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Canada-based AI stocks such as Xtract One and Intermap are well-positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the upcoming…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Why Celestica Stock Jumped 10% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica stock surged 10% after earnings, so let's get into why.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

Down by 62%: Is Dye & Durham Stock a Value Buy or Bust?

| Adam Othman

This TSX AI stock might be the perfect fit for your portfolio if you’re looking for a tech stock that…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Gem Down 22% Worth Holding for the Long Term

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 22% from all-time highs, Propel is a TSX stock that trades at a discount of 50% given its growth…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Tech Stocks

Why MOGO Stock Soared 81% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MOGO stock surged this week from some headline news, so what should investors think?

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Their Incredibly Strong Earnings

| Joey Frenette

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and another tech stock could continue to gain.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

Where Will Descartes Systems Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Descartes Systems is a TSX tech stock that trades at a lofty valuation in May 2025. However, it continues to…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Where Could Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify stock has delivered a stellar return of 196.2% in three years. It means the stock has grown at a…

Read more »