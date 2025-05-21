Member Login
Home » Investing » Use the Tariff War to Your Advantage With a Long-Term Approach

Use the Tariff War to Your Advantage With a Long-Term Approach

Are you worried about the effects of the shifting tariff situation and trade tensions? Here’s one stock that might be perfect to add to your self-directed portfolio today.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Tariffs and global trade tensions continue to dominate headlines. Stock market volatility is a daily thing. Most recently, the U.S. and China made a joint statement that both countries will lower tariffs on each other. Earlier, the U.S. announced a 90-day pause on tariffs placed on Canada and Mexico.

The recent change in the stance between China and the U.S. might not seem like it will have a direct impact on Canadian stocks. However, a cessation of trade hostilities between the two global giants might indirectly benefit Canadian companies. For instance, Chinese products that first come into the U.S. before making their way to Canada might be far more affordable than with the previously announced tariffs.

Despite the recent announcement, many investors continue to be uneasy. The trade war is an uncertain situation, and newer investors are looking to reduce their exposure or wait on the sidelines. Savvier Canadians with a long-term investment strategy know better.

The sell-off and then buying frenzy have seen a massive shift in the stock market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the benchmark for the Canadian stock market’s performance, dipped by 11.07% between April 2 and April 8, 2025. As of this writing, the index is up by 15.40% from its April 8th low, hovering around new all-time highs.

Investors trying to time the market might have missed the opportunity to buy the dip. However, those with a long-term view should focus on using the market uncertainty as a chance to buy high-quality stocks they can hold for years without worrying about short-term volatility.

Against this backdrop, here’s how I think long-term investors can find a way through the tariff-induced uncertainty.

Impact of tariffs on Canadian stocks

Tariffs matter a lot to stock market investors because they directly impact the cost of running businesses. When tariffs are high, companies have no other choice but to pass on the additional cost to consumers. In turn, that can lead to weaker demand for goods and services, lower profit margins for businesses, and slower overall economic growth.

It should not be surprising to see so many ups and downs in the stock market amid developments in the tariff situation.

Investing with a long-term view

Without a doubt, short-term volatility can be off-putting for even the most risk-tolerant investor. However, seasoned investors know how to identify businesses that can weather short-term volatility and emerge stronger on the other side.

The goal should be to look for and invest in fundamentally strong companies. These are stocks with underlying businesses that can continue to generate consistent profits, grow sales, and deliver returns to investors.

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is an excellent example of such a company. Granite is a $4.20 billion market-cap real estate investment trust (REIT) that engages in acquiring, developing, and managing a portfolio of primarily industrial properties across North America and Europe.

Granite REIT saw a sell-off during the broader market’s downturn due to worries about a prolonged trade war. However, the REIT saw a rapid rise in its share prices when things seemed to be improving. A significant portion of the portfolio that Granite REIT comprises is warehouses and distribution centers. The uptick reflects the popularity of online shopping and the demand companies have for spaces that the likes of Granite offer.

Foolish takeaway

As of this writing, Granite REIT trades for $67.49 per share, and it pays out $0.2833 per unit every month. This translates to a 5.04% annualized dividend yield. This top monthly Canadian dividend stock can be an excellent long-term holding. The management is buying back shares, an indicator that business is good and expects to improve. It also has a 14-year streak of increasing payouts by 3-4% annually.

If you’re seeking a way to stabilize your portfolio’s growth in a volatile market, GRT.UN stock could be a good holding to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Dividend Knights Worthy of Thy Honour!

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and another Canadian dividend stock could be worth buying right now!

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TSX at All-Time Highs: Here’s What’s Cheap and Actually Worth Buying

| Andrew Button

Despite the TSX's all-time high, energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) remain cheap.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Record High: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Attractive

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

Wealth Protection: Navigating Trade War Risks With 3 TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors seeking wealth protection against trade war risks should consider these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Power Stock Under $10: A Buy or Pass Decision?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield and newly-transformed pure-play utility stock trading under $10 is a strong buy.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Treasure Pays a Reliable 5.9% Dividend That Increases Yearly

| Jitendra Parashar

Solid dividend hikes, strong cash flow, and a smart growth plan make this top Canadian dividend stock worth owning for…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $20,000 in Canadian Real Estate to Become Financially Independent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These real estate stocks are some of the top options for investors to consider, especially for income.

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Food Stock to Buy With $3,100 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A surging food stock that benefits from the “Buy Local” movement is the smartest buy for Canadian investors today.

Read more »