Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Income Legend Before It Recovers

I’d Put $7,000 in This Monthly Income Legend Before It Recovers

A monthly income legend is a screaming buy and well-positioned for a strong recovery.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background

Source: Getty Images

Dividends count as income and people who rely on them prefer frequent payouts rather than quarterly. Investing in monthly income stocks is useful for budgeting purposes. This way, the timing of dividend payments can align with your recurring living expenses.

If you have $7,000 in free cash to invest, consider putting it in one of Canada’s leading and largest logistics companies. Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) was founded in 1949 and is now a TSX monthly income legend. The industrial stock started paying quarterly dividends in 2012, then shifted to monthly payments in 2013. It hasn’t missed a payment since.

At $14.25 per share, MTL is down by only 0.20% year-to-date. The lucrative 5.9% dividend yield compensates for the weakness, although recovery is imminent following the strong quarterly results.

Business overview

Mullen provides transportation, warehousing, and distribution services throughout North America. The $1.3 billion company operates across Canada and the United States and derives revenue from four distinct business segments. Allied services include environmental reclamation, fluid hauling, and water management. 

The Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) business operates the largest final-mile network in western Canada and Ontario, extending across the border. LTL delivers 3 million shipments of consumer goods annually. Mullen’s Logistics & Warehousing (L&W) segment provides transportation and logistics solutions. Its development is ongoing.

The Specialized & Industrial Services (S&IS) segment serves Canada’s natural resources and infrastructure sectors. S&IS offers specialized services to businesses in western Canada related to construction, energy, forestry, and mining. Under the U.S. & International Logistics segment is HAUListic, a business unit with a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. This Chicago-based 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) has a network of independently owned and managed Station Agents.

Tariff headwind

Like with most companies, the on-again, off-again tariff issue is a headwind in 2025. Fortunately, tariffs did not materially impact freight demand in the first quarter. However, according to Murray K. Mullen, Chairman and Senior Executive Officer of the Mullen Group, a prolonged stalemate can potentially impact freight demand and the economy.

In the three months ending March 31, 2025, revenue increased 7.5% to $497.1 million compared to Q1 2024, while net income declined 20.3% year-over-year to $17.7 million. The L&W segment accounted for 20.2% ($151.8 million) of total revenue. Mullen said the 39 business units faced difficult circumstances but generated results close to or at par with 2024 levels.

Successful growth strategy

The Mullen Group is growth-oriented, and acquiring companies is the foundation of its growth strategy. Since going public in 1993, it has acquired 87 companies of various sizes, including established name brands. In April 2025, the company acquired the Cole Group, a top customs brokerage and trade consulting firm.  

Given the current market conditions, Mullen believes that acquisitions are the only plausible way to grow. “Our thesis remains that acquisitions are the only viable means of growth in this market, and we will continue to look at opportunities that add long-term value for our shareholders,” he added. Market analysts recommend a ‘strong buy’ rating for the transportation conglomerate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retailer Yielding 4.3% is My Top Recession-Resilient Pick

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock looks like a great dividend play to load up on despite recession risks.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a few Canadian stocks looking to have a strong year ahead, so let's look at these winners.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Button

Beaten-down stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can, at times, present opportunity.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $943 in Yearly Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge has steadily increased its dividend, growing it at compound annual growth rate of 9% over the last three decades.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Monthly Dividend ETF, This Would Be it

| Jitendra Parashar

If consistency, quality, and dividends matter to you, this might be a great ETF worth holding for decades.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Canadian Income Legend Without Hesitation

| Adam Othman

Seeking dividend income requires a portfolio of stocks you can trust, and this Canadian dividend royalty stock is as good…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 30% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that offers a yield of 4.2%.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Champion for Decades of Income

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend in each of the past 30 years.

Read more »