Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $5,000

There are a few Canadian stocks looking to have a strong year ahead, so let’s look at these winners.

Trying to decide where to put $5,000 in today’s market might feel a bit daunting. Between inflation worries, rate cuts on the horizon, and sector rotations happening across the TSX, it’s easy to get caught in the weeds. But there are always quality companies that continue to perform no matter what the headlines say. Right now, three Canadian stocks stand out as strong options for long-term growth. They are Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), Finning International (TSX:FTT), and AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL).

CSU

Constellation Software is one of the most impressive compounders on the TSX. It doesn’t make headlines like tech darlings do, but behind the scenes it has quietly become a powerhouse by acquiring and operating software businesses that serve specific industries, like local governments, hospitals, and banks. The company focuses on recurring revenue, high customer retention, and niche markets that bigger software firms often ignore.

In its first-quarter 2025 results, Constellation reported revenue of US$2.7 billion, up 13% year over year. Net income attributable to common shareholders was US$115 million, translating to earnings of US$5.44 per diluted share. What’s most impressive is its ability to deploy capital efficiently. During the quarter, it invested US$94 million in new acquisitions and took a 10% stake in Asseco Poland S.A. for US$174 million. Cash flow from operations was strong, coming in at US$827 million, a 12% increase compared to the same quarter in 2024. The stock isn’t cheap, but for long-term investors who value consistency and disciplined capital allocation, it’s hard to beat.

Finning

Next up is Finning International, based in Vancouver. This company is the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment, servicing industries like mining, construction, and energy. With commodity prices staying resilient and infrastructure investment still a major theme, Finning stands to benefit. It’s also positioned well for equipment servicing and parts sales, which offer higher margins and recurring revenue.

Finning’s first-quarter 2025 earnings were solid. Revenue hit $2.8 billion, up 9% from the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.99, an 18% increase. What really stood out was its order backlog, which reached a record $2.8 billion. That backlog provides strong revenue visibility going forward. Free cash flow was also healthy at $135 million. Finning continues to focus on operating efficiency and capital returns, and with a dividend yield of roughly 2.4% at current prices, it offers both income and growth.

AtkinsRéalis

Finally, there’s AtkinsRéalis, the Montreal-based engineering and project management firm formerly known as SNC-Lavalin. The company has undergone a massive transformation in recent years, cleaning up its balance sheet, exiting risky turnkey construction contracts, and refocusing on high-margin professional services. That shift is finally starting to show up in the numbers.

In Q1 2025, AtkinsRéalis reported a 12% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Segment adjusted EBIT rose by 25%, and net income attributable to shareholders jumped 50%. The company also raised its 2025 guidance, citing strength across infrastructure, nuclear, and environmental service contracts. With Canada and other countries continuing to invest in clean energy and public infrastructure, AtkinsRéalis has strong tailwinds behind it.

What makes this stock especially interesting is its valuation. Despite recent gains, it still trades at a lower multiple than many of its global peers. The company has been growing earnings while keeping debt under control and building up recurring revenue through long-term contracts. It’s now more of a stable infrastructure play than a volatile construction firm, and that shift is gaining traction with investors.

Bottom line

Putting $5,000 into these three names offers a well-rounded approach to growth investing. Constellation brings steady tech exposure without the risk of chasing hype. Finning offers exposure to industrial demand and natural resources, backed by a proven business model. AtkinsRéalis delivers a combination of infrastructure, energy, and ESG-friendly growth, all while trading at an attractive valuation.

These aren’t moonshot stocks that might triple overnight. They’re companies with strong fundamentals, smart management, and real-world operations that produce steady results. For Canadian investors looking to put money to work in May 2025, this trio provides a mix of resilience, income, and upside. When everyone else is debating interest rates, you’ll be sitting on companies that just keep doing what they do best: growing.