TSX Rally in Full Swing: Time to Be Greedy or Cautious?

Earnings strength, cooling inflation, rate cut hopes, and easing trade tensions are pushing TSX stocks higher. But is now the right time to jump in?

The TSX Composite Index has entered a strong upward trend, recently hitting a fresh all-time high, supported by largely robust earnings, easing global trade tensions, and declining inflationary pressures. However, with the index now at record levels, investors must weigh the risks of late-cycle entry against the fear of missing out.

While valuation multiples in certain market sectors may be approaching historical averages, others remain reasonably priced. And that’s why Foolish Investors looking to enter the market now need a clear view of earnings growth, central bank policy, and macroeconomic factors.

In this article, let’s explore whether now is the moment to be greedy or cautious as the TSX continues its record-setting run.

What’s fueling the TSX’s latest surge?

It’s important to understand that the TSX Composite’s latest breakout hasn’t come out of nowhere. This rally is being supported by a few key drivers that are hard to ignore. First, corporate earnings across several sectors have shown real strength, not just beating estimates but showing meaningful growth despite the unstable macroeconomic environment. That’s giving investors more confidence that companies can weather economic shifts without sacrificing profitability.

Then there’s the improving global backdrop. Inflation is easing in both Canada and the U.S., which is helping lift sentiment across markets. Combine that with softer trade tensions and a growing expectation that borrowing costs will come down soon, and you’ve got a recipe for bullish momentum. And apparently, investors are also beginning to price in rate cuts, which generally support higher equity valuations.

Should you be greedy or cautious right now?

That’s the big question, isn’t it? With the TSX setting fresh highs, some investors are wondering whether now’s the time to press the accelerator or pump the brakes. The truth is, the answer may lie somewhere in between.

Central banks in both Canada and the U.S. are now widely expected to lower interest rates further in the coming months. Inflationary pressures have cooled significantly, and the urgency to keep rates high seems to be fading. That’s good news for the stock market.

At the same time, easing trade tensions is improving the economic outlook. For long-term investors, these conditions create a favourable backdrop to start building or adding to positions. That said, being selective is key. Not every stock is equal right now. While tech and industrial stocks are gaining steam, defensive plays might take a backseat for a while. So, instead of choosing between being greedy or cautious, the smartest move could be a balanced approach — one that leans toward strong opportunities without chasing hype.

How I’d build a TSX portfolio in today’s market

If I were picking stocks for the long term today, I’d want exposure to companies tied to long-term infrastructure and innovation trends. That’s why the industrial sector looks so appealing right now. And one industrial stock that I find really attractive right now is AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL).

This Montreal-based global engineering and project management firm has become a major player in infrastructure, energy, and especially nuclear services. What’s exciting is how the company is now blending its traditional expertise with artificial intelligence-powered technologies.

After rallying more than 66% over the last year, ATRL stock is currently trading at $88.16 per share with a market cap of $15.3 billion.

Moreover, the company’s nuclear segment is growing fast, backed by a record backlog of over $5 billion. AtkinsRéalis is also expanding globally in engineering services. Given these strong fundamentals, this is the kind of stock I’d want in my portfolio.