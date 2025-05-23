Member Login
How I'd Transform $7,000 Into a Reliable Stream of Passive Income

How I’d Transform $7,000 Into a Reliable Stream of Passive Income

This TSX income fund pays a steady $0.10 per share distribution every month.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

Lend me $7,000 and I’ll pay you back $42 a month, forever. And if we’re lucky, that original $7,000 might even grow over time. Sounds like a scam, right? But it’s not. It’s actually something that’s very achievable inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) if you pick the right investment.

One fund that fits the bill is the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN). Here’s why it could be a strong candidate for turning a lump sum into steady, tax-free monthly income.

What is EIT.UN? How does it work?

EIT.UN is a closed-end fund (CEF) that gives you access to a professionally managed portfolio of about 50% U.S. and 50% Canadian stocks. It doesn’t follow a benchmark index. Instead, managers actively pick companies with the goal of generating consistent income and capital appreciation.

Like many CEFs, EIT.UN trades on the exchange, which means its share price can differ from its net asset value (NAV). When it’s priced above NAV, it trades at a premium; when it’s below, it trades at a discount. This difference can offer opportunity depending on when you buy.

EIT.UN also uses light leverage of around 1.2 times to enhance both yield and returns. That means for every $100 of investor capital, the fund controls about $120 worth of investments. This modest borrowing boosts income but also amplifies volatility, so it’s important to understand it’s not risk-free.

Despite that, its long-term track record is solid. Over the last 10 years, if you reinvested all monthly distributions, you would have earned a 10.9% annualized return, an impressive result for an income-focused fund.

How much could a $7,000 investment make?

First, with $7,000 in your TFSA, and EIT.UN trading at $16.43 per share, you could buy approximately: $7,000 ÷ $16.43 ≈ 426 shares.

Each share pays a $0.10 monthly distribution, which has remained steady for more than a decade. That means every month, you’d earn: 426 × $0.10 = $42.60.

Because the TFSA is tax-free, you keep every penny – no income tax, no withholding tax, no paperwork. That’s $511.20 per year in passive income.

And if you choose to reinvest those distributions, you’ll slowly build more shares, which in turn generate more income each month, kicking off a powerful compounding effect over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

