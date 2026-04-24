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How to Make Your Retirement Savings Last a Full 30 Years

Canadian Natural Resources stock could be the retirement income anchor you need. Here is how to make your savings last 30 years without running out of money.

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Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • A withdrawal rate of 4% to 5% in your first retirement year gives your savings a strong chance of lasting three decades, according to Fidelity research.
  • Keeping inflation-beating dividend stocks like Canadian Natural Resources in your portfolio can protect your buying power over time.
  • CNQ raised its dividend for the 26th consecutive year in 2026, with a 20% compound annual growth rate, making it a compelling income anchor for retirees.
9 stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources

Running out of money in retirement is one of the biggest financial fears Canadians carry into their later years. Retirement can easily stretch 30 years or more, and without the right strategy, even a healthy nest egg can quietly run dry.

My strategy for retirees looking to build durable, inflation-beating income is owning quality dividend stocks,z such as Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Let’s see why.

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Source: Getty Images

What is the 4% rule for retirees?

Most Canadians approaching retirement want one simple answer: how much can I safely take out each year?

Fidelity research offers a useful framework. Withdraw no more than 4% to 5% of your total savings in your first year of retirement. Then, each following year, adjust that amount upward to keep pace with inflation. This strategy has historically worked in roughly 90% of cases over a 30-year retirement horizon, according to research.

Here is a simple example to illustrate the math.

Say you retire with $500,000 saved. A 4% withdrawal in year one means you pull out $20,000. Each year, you adjust that figure for inflation, regardless of what the market does. If inflation runs at 3%, you withdraw roughly $20,600 the next year and so on.

Your sustainable withdrawal rate will shift depending on several factors. These include how long you live, when you retire, how your portfolio is invested, and what the market looks like in your early retirement years.

A bear market in your first few years of retirement can do serious damage if you keep pulling the same amount out while your portfolio shrinks. A bull market early on, meanwhile, sets you up well for a fulfilling retirement.

The shorter your expected retirement, the more flexible you can be. Fidelity’s historical analysis shows a 5% withdrawal rate worked 90% of the time over a 25-year retirement. For a 35-year retirement, that number falls to around 4.4%.

Own dividend stocks like CNQ in your retirement portfolio

Equities are an asset class that has delivered inflation-beating returns over several decades. Most retirees have a conservative approach and load up on low-yield bonds, which could quietly erode purchasing power.

A smarter approach balances stability with growth. Dividend-paying stocks with a long track record of growing their payouts can do both.

This is where Canadian Natural Resources stands out.

  • CNQ reported record annual production of 1,571,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 15% jump from the prior year.
  • Operating costs came in at just $18.44 per barrel on a total liquids basis, while the oil sands mining segment achieved industry-leading costs of $22.66 per barrel.
  • The company generated adjusted funds flow of $15.5 billion for the full year and returned approximately $9 billion to shareholders in 2025 through dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.
  • The board also approved a 6.4% dividend increase, raising the annualized payout to $0.52 per share. That marks 2026 as the 26th consecutive year of dividend hikes for CNQ, at a compound annual growth rate of 20% over that stretch.

CNQ holds 15.9 billion barrels of proved reserves, with a proved reserve life index of 31 years. Over 73% of those reserves are tied to long-life, low-decline assets.

The Foolish takeaway

A growth-oriented portfolio has historically allowed retirees to withdraw more annually than a conservative one does, while still meeting the 90% confidence threshold for not running out of money. The key is staying invested in assets that grow.

Dividend stocks like CNQ allow you to collect growing income every quarter, and the underlying business keeps building value. Even in a volatile commodity price environment, CNQ’s low operating costs and diversified asset base provide a meaningful buffer.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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