Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single TSX ETF, This Would Be it

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single TSX ETF, This Would Be it

This all-in-one ETF holds stocks, bonds, and gold with modest (1.25x) leverage.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

If I went to prison and the last thing I could do before getting locked up was set my accounts to autopilot, I’d want just a few things taken care of.

First, I’d want true diversification: exposure to stocks, bonds, and maybe even some commodities. Second, I’d want a rules-based strategy that didn’t require me to check in. And third, I’d want a little bit of leverage. If I’m serving time, I’m not going to be too worried about short-term market volatility.

For that role, I’m picking Hamilton Enhanced Mixed Asset ETF (TSX:MIX). Here’s why I’d choose MIX over your typical vanilla asset-allocation exchange-traded fund (ETF) from Vanguard or iShares.

It’s diversified across stocks, treasuries, and gold

The beauty of MIX is that it blends three fundamentally different sources of return in one package.

Stocks, specifically the S&P 500, represent long-term business growth and profit. You’re betting on human ingenuity, productivity, and capitalism. Historically, this has been the engine of wealth creation.

Then, there are long-term U.S. Treasury bonds. These shine in different conditions, usually when growth slows and inflation expectations drop. They’re not just income-generating assets. They tend to rally when stocks fall, especially in recessions, making them a classic risk-off hedge.

Finally, you’ve got gold. Unlike stocks or bonds, it doesn’t generate income, but it tends to hold value during inflationary periods or when there’s major geopolitical uncertainty. Think of it as insurance against chaos.

Right now, MIX is the only ETF in Canada that puts all three together in a meaningful way: 60% S&P 500 exposure, 20% long-duration U.S. Treasuries, and 20% gold bullion. Each piece is there for a reason, and together, they cover a wide range of macro outcomes.

It applies leverage smartly

Plenty of ETFs in Canada use leverage to try and boost returns—sometimes cranking it up to two or even three. That might work for day trading, but it’s way too aggressive for long-term investors. MIX, however, uses a modest 1.25 times leverage, and it does so in a way that actually makes sense.

Let’s say you invest $100. Normally, that would give you $60 in stocks, $20 in long-term U.S. Treasury bonds, and $20 in gold. But because MIX uses 1.25 times leverage, your actual exposure becomes $125. That breaks down to about $75 in stocks, $25 in bonds, and $25 in gold.

So, rather than just magnifying one asset class, MIX boosts all three in balance. This lets you potentially earn stock-like returns, maybe even better, while holding a mix (pun intended) of assets that don’t always move in the same direction.

That’s what makes the leverage smart. It’s not about chasing big wins. It’s about squeezing more out of a diversified portfolio without taking on unnecessary risk via over-weighting a single asset.

It’s designed to be affordable

This kind of strategy isn’t new in investing circles, but until now, it’s mostly been reserved for high-net-worth investors or expensive mutual funds with steep management fees.

MIX changes that. Hamilton is putting its money where its mouth is, charging a 0% management fee until April 30, 2026. After that, it’ll be a still-reasonable 0.35%.

The ETF also uses low-cost index ETFs for its underlying holdings. That means while there is some layering of fees since you’re holding ETFs inside an ETF, Hamilton has clearly made an effort to keep costs down by choosing economical building blocks.

Just keep in mind that the fund’s official MER (management expense ratio) won’t be available until a year after launch. When it is, expect it to be higher than advertised, not because of hidden fees but due to the cost of borrowing. MIX uses leverage, and interest expenses from that leverage get factored into the MER.

That said, it’s no different from you borrowing on margin to gain extra exposure, except Hamilton does it for you, likely at better rates, thanks to institutional access.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Tech Turnaround? 2 Recovering Tech Stocks I’d Buy This Earnings Season

| Joey Frenette

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and another AI stock that could turn a corner soon.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This Single 6.7% Monthly Payer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is an excellent way to create long-term income, especially with a stock like this one.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Payers Ready to Reward Investors Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend payers are ready to reward investors now with their attractive yields, and are reliable sources of passive income.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

How I’d Invest $15,000 in Canadian Energy Stocks in Today’s Market Environment

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor Energy stock, another diversified oil giant, and one tiny high-yield dividend stock could combine to generate a 7.2% passive…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The Only Dividend Grower I’d Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Forget chasing flashy yields. Here’s a stable, growing dividend stock you can count on for decades.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Where Will Imperial Oil Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) stock has delivered massive returns over the past five years, but can it keep growing from here?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 18% Paying Monthly Dividends Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

With dependable payouts and big growth plans, this could be the perfect monthly dividend stock to hold forever.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Commodity Stock to Buy With $1,400 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is a top commodity player with diversified lines of business

Read more »