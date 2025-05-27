Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Growth vs Income: These Stocks Have Both

Forget Growth vs Income: These Stocks Have Both

Why try to answer the question of growth vs income when you can attain both from the same stock? Here are three options every portfolio needs.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Investors often struggle with trying to determine whether they should invest in growth vs income stocks. Fortunately, the market provides ample options for investors to choose from.

More importantly, there are more than a few options that can cater to both. This effectively eliminates that growth vs income question. So then, what stocks should investors turn to?

A defensive core, juicy yield and an appetite for growth

Utility stocks are regarded as some of the most defensive options on the market, and Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a key utility for investors to consider.

Part of the reason Fortis is so defensive is thanks to its lucrative business model. In short, Fortis provides utility services that are backed by long-term regulated contracts. Those contracts set out the compensation that Fortis receives and often span decades in duration.

In other words, as long as Fortis continues to provide service, it generates a stable and recurring revenue stream. And it’s that stable revenue stream which lets Fortis invest in growth and pay out a handsome dividend.

For the growth vs income question, that’s an important distinction. Utilities have a reputation for being boring investments that lack real growth appeal. That view stems from the reliable revenue that they generate.

In the case of Fortis, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Fortis has taken an aggressive stance on growth, which is a key reason the utility is one of the largest on the continent.

Turning to income, Fortis offers a juicy quarterly dividend with a 3.71% yield. The stock has also provided annual upticks to that dividend for over 50 consecutive years without fail.

This stock just screams opportunity

Are you invested in Manulife (TSX:MFC)? Not only is Manulife the largest insurer in Canada, but it also boasts a huge growth opportunity and a tasty yield right now.

Manulife has turned its growth focus to international markets over the years, particularly Asia. This shift coincided with a massive wealth explosion in those developing markets.

This led to a massive influx of new customers with generational wealth, wanting the financial products that Manulife offers. The result has been stellar growth of the stock while maintaining a juicy quarterly yield. During that past year, that opportunity has helped propel Manulife’s stock up significantly.

More importantly, despite that rise, there’s still potential for the stock to rise even further.

As of the time of writing, Manulife offers a respectable 4.11% yield. Manulife has also provided generous upticks to that dividend over the years, including a 10% uptick announced earlier this year.

Invest in a telecom stock for growth and income

Canada’s big telecom stocks are viewed as some of the best long-term options, and not just for those looking to answer that growth vs income question. That appeal can be traced back to the reliable and increasingly necessary service offered.

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B), in particular, boasts an impressive suite of core subscription services, which includes the largest wireless segment in the country.

In addition to its subscription-based business, Rogers also boasts a significant media presence, and that includes a healthy share of MLSE.

The impact of that segment on revenue is often understated. In fact, sports and media saw revenue increase a whopping 24% year over year recently. More importantly, Rogers recently inked a 12-year broadcasting deal with the NHL, which will continue to drive those revenue numbers higher.

In short, Rogers is a well-diversified telecom with multiple revenue streams that help the telecom to pay out a juicy quarterly dividend while continuing to invest in growth.

Turning to income, Rogers’ juicy quarterly dividend currently works out to an impressive 5.59%. And while the company stopped providing annual bumps several years ago, the payout remains competitive and sustainable.

Growth vs income: Why settle?

No stock, even the most defensive, can attest to being without some risk. That’s why the importance of diversifying cannot be stated enough.

Fortunately, the stocks mentioned above boast juicy yields, defensive moats, and stellar growth appeal.

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any long-term diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch your future income grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis and Manulife Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,400 Annual Passive Income

| Andrew Button

You can get considerable dividend income from BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Discounted Monthly Dividend Payer for Lifetime Income

| Andrew Button

BMO Monthly Income ETF (TSX:ZMI) provides consistent monthly dividend income.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Unshakeable Dividend Payer Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by reliable earnings and a rising dividend, this utility stock makes a compelling case for long-term investors.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stock now offer great yields.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Bulletproof My Portfolio With a $7,000 Defensive Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

With markets running hot, but macroeconomic risks still looming, this top defensive stock to buy now could bring the stability…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

This Underappreciated Stock Yielding 6% Is a Hidden Gem

| Demetris Afxentiou

This underappreciated stock boasts insane growth appeal, a 6% yield and three decades dividend increases. Have you bought this gem…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single REIT, This Would Be it

| Demetris Afxentiou

This one and only single REIT that your portfolio needs can be a game changer for long-term income-seekers, and it…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy With $6,600 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

If you're looking for a defensive dividend stock to buy right now, this Canadian bank could offer the long-term stability…

Read more »