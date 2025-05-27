Hydro One (TSX:H) stock and another great dividend-growth play could be a better use of TFSA cash than a savings account.

If You Have TFSA Cash Just Sitting on the Sidelines, Investing in These Stocks Seems Smart!

If you’ve been parking cash in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) savings account and are getting fed up with the lacklustre interest you’re getting, it may be time to take a look at some stocks that have plenty to offer in the way of value. Of course, the TSX Index is hot again, with new highs that it reached last week.

And while a pullback may never be too far off, especially if foreign investors pull more cash out of Canadian stocks, as they did in the first quarter, I continue to view Canadian stocks as magnificent value options for investors content with steady but decent results over time. Indeed, 2025 could be the year value finally outdoes growth. And if that’s the case, don’t be too surprised if the TSX Index continues its impressive run.

In this piece, we’ll check in on a few fairly priced, wide-moat stocks that could still be worth picking up as they rally back with fury.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP), or CP Rail, has to be one of the most exciting railway stocks on the continent. With a network that spans Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, CPKC is a juggernaut that stands to benefit from increased cross-border trade. Of course, Trump’s tariffs will dampen CP’s growth prospects for quite a while, but for longer-term investors optimistic on a new trade deal, CPKC shares could be a great pick-up on a pullback.

Indeed, billionaire investor Bill Ackman still holds shares for Pershing Square Holdings. And while it’s unclear when CP will have the strength to return to its market-beating ways, I think the lengthy period of consolidation could be more of an opportunity than a sign to sell.

Sure, it’s tempting to limit our tariff exposure at a time like this. However, with a recent 20% hike in the dividend, it’s getting hard not to want to punch one’s ticket to the name while it’s going for 27 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). Sure, it’s a pricey stock, but it has all the makings of a powerful dividend growth engine for Canadian investors. While untimely, I think dividend growth investors will do well by buying and stashing away the name for years.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a more appropriate stock to hold if you want to reduce your exposure to tariffs and other economic risks. Despite the ultra-wide moat and steady long-term growth profile, the name is a tad too expensive for my personal liking.

At just over $50 per share, the stock goes for just over 25 times trailing P/E. That’s a high price to pay for a steady utility company. But for defensive investors looking for a smoother ride, I’d not be against monitoring the name and buying any dips (preferably 10% dips) that occur on the road higher.

Indeed, when the markets as a whole take a plunge, H stock may be less rattled (the 0.37 beta means less correlation to the TSX). That said, H stock is no stranger to correcting under its own weight. With strong first-quarter earnings in the books and significant momentum, perhaps nibbling on a few shares could make sense, so long as one has enough dry powder to add to a position on a big dip.