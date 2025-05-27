Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Financial Services Stock to Buy With $8,300 Right Now

The Smartest Financial Services Stock to Buy With $8,300 Right Now

This finance stock remains one of the top choices for investors, especially with long-term dividend income on deck.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes the smartest move in investing is to stay simple: choose a company with a strong track record, reliable income, and room to grow. That’s what makes goeasy (TSX:GSY) such a compelling stock to consider, especially if you’re looking to invest $8,300 right now. It’s one of the top financial services stocks on the TSX, and it’s trading at a level that makes a mid-size investment like this one worth a serious look. With a share price around $146 at writing, you’d have meaningful exposure to one of the most consistent performers in the Canadian non-prime lending space.

The stock

goeasy is based in Mississauga and operates through three key brands. The first is easyfinancial, which offers personal loans to consumers who don’t qualify for traditional credit. Then there’s easyhome, a lease-to-own service for furniture and electronics. Finally, there’s LendCare, a fast-growing point-of-sale financing solution used across sectors like healthcare, retail, and auto repair.

In the first quarter of 2025, goeasy stock reported revenue of $392 million, up 9.7% from the year before. The company’s loan portfolio reached $4.8 billion, a 24% increase year over year, thanks to growing demand and expansion in secured lending. What’s impressive here is not just the raw numbers but what they say about goeasy’s positioning. While the broader financial services sector has been wrestling with rising delinquencies and tightening credit, goeasy has managed to grow responsibly. In fact, the average credit score of its new originations reached 632 this quarter, the highest in its history. That shows goeasy is attracting higher-quality borrowers even as it expands.

That said, earnings in Q1 were lower compared to the same quarter in 2024. Net income came in at $39.4 million, or $2.32 per share, compared to $58.9 million, or $3.40 per share last year. The dip was mainly due to a drop in loan yield and a higher allowance for credit losses, which is a cautionary adjustment as economic conditions remain a bit shaky. Still, operating income actually rose to $145 million, up 5% year over year, and the company improved its efficiency ratio from 27.4% to 26.1%. That means it’s doing more with less, a positive sign, especially in a high-inflation environment.

Looking ahead

goeasy stock hasn’t just focused on operations, either. It secured $565 million in new capital during the quarter, bringing its total funding capacity to $2 billion. That gives it ample runway to continue growing its loan book without having to tap expensive or restrictive sources of funding. The company also repurchased about $96 million in shares recently, which signals that management believes the stock is undervalued at current levels. Those are the kinds of moves long-term investors want to see.

Then there’s the dividend. goeasy has one of the more attractive dividend profiles on the TSX. Its forward yield sits at around 4%, and the company has increased its payout for several years in a row. With your $8,300 investment, you could expect over $330 annually in tax-free income if you’re holding the shares in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). That kind of reliable monthly income can be a big advantage for investors focused on long-term returns without needing to time the market.

Analyst sentiment on the stock is also strong. The average 12-month price target for goeasy is $211.30, which suggests a potential upside of more than 44% from today’s price. That kind of appreciation, combined with a solid dividend, makes goeasy a stock that fits well in any growth-plus-income strategy. That discount may not last forever, especially if earnings start to pick back up in the second half of 2025.

Bottom line

Ultimately, goeasy offers a rare blend of predictability and upside. It’s a company that understands its customers, manages its risks well, and has proven over time that it can grow without taking on excessive debt or diluting shareholders. If you’ve got $8,300 to invest right now and want a stock that gives you growth potential, reliable dividends, and strong fundamentals, goeasy might just be the smartest financial services stock on the TSX to buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Monthly Income Stock to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for monthly income, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is a pick worth considering.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $7,000 Into $1,400 Annual Passive Income

| Andrew Button

You can get considerable dividend income from BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $7,000 in This Discounted Monthly Dividend Payer for Lifetime Income

| Andrew Button

BMO Monthly Income ETF (TSX:ZMI) provides consistent monthly dividend income.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Unshakeable Dividend Payer Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Backed by reliable earnings and a rising dividend, this utility stock makes a compelling case for long-term investors.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stock now offer great yields.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Forget Growth vs Income: These Stocks Have Both

| Demetris Afxentiou

Why try to answer the question of growth vs income when you can attain both from the same stock? Here…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Bulletproof My Portfolio With a $7,000 Defensive Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

With markets running hot, but macroeconomic risks still looming, this top defensive stock to buy now could bring the stability…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

This Underappreciated Stock Yielding 6% Is a Hidden Gem

| Demetris Afxentiou

This underappreciated stock boasts insane growth appeal, a 6% yield and three decades dividend increases. Have you bought this gem…

Read more »