Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest $6,700 in the TSX Today

Where I’d Invest $6,700 in the TSX Today

This TSX ETF is perfect for a set-it-and-forget-it lump sump investment.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
hand stacking money coins

Source: Getty Images

The TSX is more than just a list of tired old dividend stocks. It’s a surprisingly diverse market that includes all sorts of income-paying investments: split shares, preferreds, real estate investment trusts, royalty trusts, closed-end funds, and a wide array of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

But if you don’t feel like digging into each of these categories to figure out what fits your needs, there’s a simpler option. You can just buy a low-cost ETF that captures almost the entire Canadian market in one shot.

For that, I personally turn to TD Canadian Equity Index ETF (TSX:TTP). Here’s why it’s my go-to pick for broad, hands-off exposure to the TSX.

It’s broader than the S&P/TSX 60

Most Canadian investors are familiar with the S&P/TSX 60. It’s the benchmark index that tracks 60 of the largest companies listed on the TSX. It’s widely used, but it has one big drawback: it only covers large-cap stocks.

That leaves out a huge chunk of the Canadian market, especially mid- and small-cap companies that might offer higher growth potential. TT, however, tracks the Solactive Canada Broad Market Index, which includes 287 stocks. This is nearly five times as many as the S&P/TSX 60. This gives you exposure to a much wider range of companies across different market caps.

That said, the biggest names still dominate the portfolio because it’s market cap weighted. So, yes, the top holdings look familiar. it’s the usual major banks, energy producers, and railways, but you’re also getting the broader Canadian economy under the hood. That makes TTP a smarter long-term bet for full-market exposure.

It’s cheaper than competitor ETFs

The most popular ETF for tracking the S&P/TSX 60 charges a 0.18% management expense ratio (MER). That’s not outrageous, but by 2025 standards, it’s overpriced for plain-vanilla Canadian equity exposure. In contrast, TTP comes in at a rock-bottom 0.04% MER.

On a $10,000 investment, that’s the difference between paying $18 versus $4 in annual fees. And while that might sound small, the gap compounds over time, especially if you’re investing more money every year. Paying less to own essentially the same companies just makes sense.

It’s commission-free on TD EasyTrade

One more reason I like TTP is that you can buy it commission-free on TD EasyTrade. Big bank brokerages aren’t exactly known for low fees, but TD’s platform is a rare exception. All TD ETFs, including TTP, are available with unlimited zero-commission trades.

So, if you want to automate purchases, reinvest dividends, or just dollar cost average into the Canadian market without worrying about trading costs, this is a simple, no-fee way to do it. TD also offers similar low-cost ETFs for U.S. and international stocks, so it’s easy to build a full portfolio without paying commissions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Titan Paying 6.9% Looks Unbelievably Secure

| Jitendra Parashar

This dependable energy stock delivers a generous monthly payout you can actually count on.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Stocks for Beginners

This Banking Powerhouse Yielding 4.4% Has Paid Dividends for 196 Straight Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock is one of the oldest banks out there, and it has been pumping out dividends since day…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Insurance Stock, This Would Be It

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Intact Financial's history of strong returns sets it up well to continue to be a consolidator, making it a top…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why 2025 Demands That You Diversify Your Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to diversify your portfolio? Here's a handful of picks to consider this year that can offer huge upside, if…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Utility Dividend Stock Down 23% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Puja Tayal

At a time when energy utility stocks are trading near their high, this utility stock is down 23%. Is this…

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Most Defensive Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Investors can sleep well at night by holding onto defensive stocks throughout the market turmoil.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

3 Everyday Stocks for Any Portfolio (Including Yours)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Everyday stocks are great investments we interact with on a daily basis. Here's a trio to consider that offer growth…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Monthly Income Stock to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for monthly income, Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is a pick worth considering.

Read more »