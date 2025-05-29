Member Login
This 3.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Do you want cash every single month? Then this dividend stock is certainly one to consider.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

For Canadian investors seeking reliable monthly income, Extendicare (TSX:EXE) offers a compelling option. This healthcare company provides consistent dividends and has demonstrated solid financial performance, making it a noteworthy consideration for income-focused portfolios. So, let’s get more into why investors might want to watch the stock on the TSX today.

The stock

Extendicare operates in the long-term care and home healthcare sectors, serving seniors across Canada. The company has a history of paying monthly dividends, with the current rate at $0.042 per share, translating to an annualized yield of approximately 3.5% as of writing. This consistent payout reflects Extendicare’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

In its first-quarter (Q1) 2025 financial results, Extendicare reported revenue of $374.7 million, an increase of $7.6 million from the same period in the previous year. The company’s net earnings rose to $15.0 million, up from $13.1 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also saw growth, reaching $35.6 million, a $5.5 million increase year over year. These figures indicate a strong start to the year and highlight Extendicare’s operational efficiency.

More to come

Extendicare’s strategic initiatives have also contributed to its positive outlook. The company announced plans to acquire Closing the Gap Healthcare Group for $75.5 million, aiming to enhance its home healthcare services. Additionally, Extendicare is set to acquire nine long-term care homes from Revera, pending regulatory approval. These acquisitions are expected to expand the company’s service capacity and modernize its care facilities.

The company’s financial position remains robust, with $109.5 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2025, and access to a $108.5 million credit facility. This financial flexibility supports Extendicare’s growth initiatives and underscores its ability to maintain consistent dividend payments.

Solid income

Extendicare’s dividend policy is supported by a sustainable payout ratio, currently at approximately 54%. This indicates that the company retains sufficient earnings to reinvest in its operations while providing shareholders with regular income. The recent dividend increase from $0.040 to $0.042 per share reflects management’s confidence in the company’s financial trajectory.

Investors should also consider the broader industry context. Canada’s aging population is driving demand for senior care services, positioning companies like Extendicare for long-term growth. The company’s focus on modernizing its facilities and expanding home healthcare services aligns with these demographic trends.

While Extendicare’s prospects are promising, it’s essential to acknowledge potential risks. The long-term care sector faces regulatory pressures, including staffing shortages and funding constraints. Additionally, the company’s reliance on government reimbursement rates introduces fiscal volatility. Investors should monitor these factors when evaluating Extendicare’s long-term investment potential.

Bottom line

In conclusion, Extendicare presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking consistent monthly income. The company’s strong financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and commitment to shareholder value make it a noteworthy addition to income-focused portfolios. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider how such an investment aligns with their individual financial goals and risk tolerance. Yet, if you’re looking for a solid dividend stock with a bright future ahead, investors should certainly consider Extendicare.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

